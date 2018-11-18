SECOND QUARTER:

The Spurs lead 56-48 at halftime.

The Warriors keep inching closer, but are clearly playing shorthanded without Curry and Draymond Green. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, the remaining All-Stars, scored 22 of the team's first 42 points. They have also taken 18 of the team's first 37 shots.

The Spurs' offense has been more balanced, but not more efficient. Rudy Gay is leading the way as the first San Antonio player with more than 10 points. LaMarcus Aldridge gobbled up 9 rebounds in his first 15 minutes on the floor and blocked a shot. Bryn Forbes had the top play of the second quarter:

FIRST QUARTER:

The Spurs lead 33-27 after 12 minutes.

The Spurs have done a nice job of limiting Kevin Durant early. On the other side, Rudy Gay made his first three shots, including two from three-point range. His 8 points helped the Spurs claim a 17-13 lead midway through the first.

The highlight of the first quarter was Rudy Gay's vicious dunk. This is one you'll see on plenty of highlight reels throughout the season.

The Spurs have an opportunity to break out of their recent rut with an emphatic showing Sunday night against the four-time defending champions of the Western Conference.

The Silver & Black will be without Davis Bertans, who is in the league's concussion protocol. Pau Gasol is also out for the Spurs.

The Warriors will also play Sunday's game shorthanded. Guard Stephen Curry is out with a groin injury; Draymond Green's toe is keeping him out as well.

The Warriors (7-5) have lost three of their last four games and are 0-2 on their Texas trip. They lost to Dallas 112-109 on Saturday and to Houston 107-86 on Thursday.

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

