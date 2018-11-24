SAN ANTONIO — First Quarter: Spurs 29, Pacers 23

San Antonio shoots 50 percent from the floor for a big first period.

The Spurs jumped out of the gate to a 18-7 lead halfway through the first period of Friday's game, leading by as much as 13 points as LaMarcus Aldridge made four of his first six shots from the field.

Really nice to see the Spurs come out firing and show a sense of urgency. Off to a great start in Indiana. — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) November 24, 2018

The rode that momentum to a first-quarter lead. Aldridge and Bertans scored eight and seven points, respectively.

Pregame

After a pre-Thanksgiving defeat that saw their one-point lead slip away at the free-throw line, the San Antonio Spurs will be looking to course-correct as they begin a four-game road trip in Indianapolis Friday night, facing off against a strong Pacers unit.

Those Pacers, however, will be without guard Vic Oladipo; the reigning NBA Most Improved Player will sit with a sore right knee.

Injury report for tonight vs. San Antonio.

Victor Oladipo: Out (sore right knee)

Domantas Sabonis: Questionable (sprained right ankle)

Myles Turner: Questionable (sore left ankle) — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 23, 2018

The 26-year-old Oladipo leads the Pacers in points (21.4) assists (4.7) and steals per game (1.6) so far on the young season.

Meanwhile, the Spurs will be looking to forget about a dramatic loss Wednesday night at the AT&T Center against the Memphis Grizzlies, when Marc Gasol hit two shots from the charity stripe to put his team up 104-103. That would be the final score.

