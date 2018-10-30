SAN ANTONIO — THIRD QUARTER:

Spurs lead 76-74 after three.

The Mavs opened the second half on a 21-7 run to take the lead. Midway through the third, Dallas's field goal percentage climbed above 50 percent, signaling that some of the defensive problems that plagued the Spurs early in the year have returned. The Spurs were able to fight back, but this is a close one going into the fourth.

Patty Mills drains a 3. Assist DeMar DeRozan, who now has seven dimes. Mavs were on a 21-6 run before Mills' basket. Dallas leads 66-62 with 5:18 left in the third quarter. @DavidFloresKENS — David Flores (@DavidFloresKENS) October 30, 2018

Marco was letting it fly in the 3Q 👌#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Hpj2oVaIVC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 30, 2018

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs lead 53-45.

The Spurs extended their lead to 13 points late in the third quarter, forcing a Mavericks timeout. The Mavericks responded with a little run to end the quarter. There's still an entire second half to play, but this one still feels like it's the Spurs' game to lose.

Dante dunk 🔨🔨🔨 pic.twitter.com/0njZg1mJo5 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 30, 2018

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 20-18.

Neither team seized control early, with both sides struggling to find an offensive rhythm. In an opening stretch marked by turnovers and fouls, the Spurs escaped with the early advantage.

The Spurs will look to ride the momentum of Saturday's come-from-behind win over the Lakers as their homestand wraps up Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

San Antonio is coming off a 110-106 win over L.A. on Saturday night in their second meeting in six days. The Spurs beat the Lakers 143-142 in a triple-overtime thriller last Monday in L.A.

All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan almost had a triple-double in Saturday’s game, finishing with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. He also had two steals and one blocked shot. The Spurs trailed by as many as 14 points and didn’t lead until DeRozan rebounded his own missed shot and scored under the basket, putting S.A. on top 93-91 with 10:04 left.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: 'Pounding the rock' still Silver and Black's rallying cry

The Spurs will play one game away from the AT&T Center, Wednesday in Phoenix, before returning home for a Saturday tilt against the Pelicans.

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

A Twitter List by JaviPerezKENS5

© 2018 KENS