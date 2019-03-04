SAN ANTONIO — Fourth Quarter: Spurs 79, Nuggets 104

Let's go ahead and forget about that one.

Aldridge and Walker led the Spurs with 16 points apiece in their road loss Wednesday. The Nuggets defeat them, 113-85, and the Silver and Black drop to 45-36 on the season.

---

With 5:53 to go, the Nuggets crosses the century mark in points on a

Monte Morris three-pointers. They lead, 104-79, as time continues to trickle away.

---

With 9:19 to go in the game, the Spurs remain in a big hole, losing 91-72 to the Nuggets.

Third Quarter: Spurs 64, Nuggets 86

As the Spurs limp to the fourth quarter of this game, they're no closer to making up the 18-point halftime deficit than when the third quarter started.

San Antonio was outscored for the third straight quarter by Denver as the Nuggets continue to lead, 86-64. At this point it will take a minor miracle for the visiting team to notch win No. 46 tonight.

---

The Silver and Black still find themselves battling back from a double-digit deficit as the third quarter chugs on. They're down 69-52 to the Denver Nuggets on one of their final road tilts of the regular season.

Aldridge has 16 points, but the rest of the Spurs starters have combined for only 22. Gay has the next-highest points total on the team with nine.

Second Quarter: Spurs 43, Nuggets 61

An inefficient second half that saw them make just eight of their 21 shot attempts from the field has the Spurs in an 18-point hole at halftime.

Comparably, the Nuggets made 15 of their 25 shots.

San Antonio is shooting a measly 37 percent for the game, Denver a tick under 58 percent.

---

Led by 20 combined first-half points from Murray and Jokic, the Nuggets continue to build momentum as they lead, 39-31, with just under nine minutes to go until halftime.

First Quarter: Spurs 24, Nuggets 28

Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge lead San Antonio with six points apiece as Denver leads, 28-24, after one quarter. Both squads are struggling with their three-point shooting (3-14 combined), but the Nuggets have out-played the Spurs with assists (11-3) and points in the paint (20-12).

---

With 3:18 to go in the opening frame, the home team leads the visiting team, 21-18, with San Antonio shooting 46 percent from the floor compared to 71 percent for Denver.

Among the early highlights for the Silver and Black: This try-me bucket from downtown for Patty Mills.

---

Barely a minute in tonight's matchup and not only is San Antonio down 5-0, but Gregg Popovich has been ejected from the game.

The Spurs coach picked up a technical foul promptly after calling a timeout in Denver.

Pregame

With a playoff berth locked up and only a couple regular season games left on the schedule, the Spurs are traveling to Denver Wednesday evening for perhaps their toughest game left.

The Nuggets, who at 51-26 trail only the defending champion Warriors in the West, have lost only seven games at the Pepsi Center all season. But that number includes their last home matchup, a 95-90 defeat at the hands of Washington.

If the Spurs (45-33) eke out a win on Wednesday, it could make a potential first-round playoff preview all the more intriguing between a perennial championship contender and a team that hasn't sniffed playoff action since the 2012-13 season.

For its part, the Silver and Black have alternated wins and losses for the past six games, but the team is hoping the squad that recently reeled off nine straight victories – including wins over Golden State, Milwaukee and Denver –is the one they bring to the playoffs.

Wednesday's game tips off at 8 p.m. CT. Follow along here for updates and analysis.