Third Quarter

Midway through the third quarter, The Pacers have extended their lead to 12. DeMar DeRozan finally got on the board to start the third, then immediately got his 11th technical foul of the season.

Halftime: Spurs trail 66-57

The Spurs were outscored 40-23 in the second quarter. The Pacers shot 12-21 from deep in the first half while the Spurs hit 9-16.

The Pacers opened the second quarter on an extended 35-17 run as Doug McDermott lit it up with 12 points. Both teams are shooting over 56% from the floor and 60% from deep, but the Spurs have turned it over 10 times already.

First quarter: Spurs lead 34-26

Bryn Forbes and Trey Lyles combined for 20 points in the first period, drilling 6-7 attempts from long range. Patty Mills scored 6 points in 5 seconds, DeMar DeRozan dropped 3 dimes, and Dejounte Murray added 4 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Spurs are out to a hot start against Indiana, scoring the first ten points of the game.

Pregame

Two-way center Drew Eubanks gets his first NBA start tonight, matching up with one of the league's top shot blockers in Myles Turner.