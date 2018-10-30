SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs will look to ride the momentum of Saturday's come-from-behind win over the Lakers as their homestand wraps up Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

San Antonio is coming off a 110-106 win over L.A. on Saturday night in their second meeting in six days. The Spurs beat the Lakers 143-142 in a triple-overtime thriller last Monday in L.A.

All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan almost had a triple-double in Saturday’s game, finishing with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. He also had two steals and one blocked shot. The Spurs trailed by as many as 14 points and didn’t lead until DeRozan rebounded his own missed shot and scored under the basket, putting S.A. on top 93-91 with 10:04 left.

The Spurs will play one game away from the AT&T Center, Wednesday in Phoenix, before returning home for a Saturday tilt against the Pelicans.

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

