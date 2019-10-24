SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs lead 59-51.

Dejounte Murray has two steals in his first seven minutes of action. He also has seven points. With 10 minutes to go in the first half, the Spurs lead 27-18 and appear to be in control.

The Knicks wouldn't go away without a fight, but the Spurs are a better team. The home court is helping the Spurs to a better shooting percentage. More importantly, San Antonio is keeping New York's big men off the glass. A 25-15 edge in the rebounding stat is an indicator of a successful team.

There's also this: The Spurs are in control in spite of less-than-amazing performances from All-Stars LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 22-15.

The first points of the game went to the Knicks on a Marcus Morris jump shot to the tune of a chorus of boos. Morris reneged on a deal to join the Spurs this summer and joined the Knicks instead.

Meanwhile, the first basket of the Spurs season (it could be trivia someday!) belongs to Bryn Forbes. The Spurs scored eight straight points after the opening bucket by New York.

The Knicks went on a little bit of a run in the middle of the quarter, thanks to some sloppy ballhandling by the Spurs. But, hey! DeMar DeRozan is wearing pink shoes! that's cool, right?

The Spurs got back on track and finished the quarter with a seven-point lead. Bryn Forbes leads all scorers with seven points after 12 minutes.

PREGAME:

The 2019-2020 San Antonio Spurs season begins Wednesday night at the AT&T Center with a game against the New York Knicks. You can watch the game on KENS 5, the official TV station of the Spurs.

As if the start of a new season wasn't enough of a reason for anticipation, there's some added drama between the Spurs and Knicks. Over the summer, forward Marcus Morris verbally agreed to a deal with San Antonio, but changed his mind before he put ink to paper and signed a contract. The Spurs made a handful of moves to accommodate the veteran, including a trade that sent forward Davis Bertans to Washington. Morris ultimately joined the New York Knicks. Expect fans at the AT&T Center to remember the move when Morris is introduced.

The Spurs started 0-3 in the preseason before storming back to win their next two games. The roster for the Silver and Black is largely the same as last year, but that hasn't stopped coach Gregg Popovich from emphasizing defense. The first real game of the season will offer a look at where the team stands on that end of the floor.

We break it all down on the latest episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast! Listen below or on your favorite app:

