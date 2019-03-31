SECOND QUARTER:

When Aldridge got a rest after his 18-point explosion in the first quarter, the question might have been who would step up and carry the scoring load. Instead, it was a defensive play that energized the Spurs as the game remained close.

The Spurs went cold in the second quarter, scoring 10 points in the first 7 minutes of the period, after scoring 30 in the first quarter. But the Kings weren't exactly lighting up the scoreboard, either, with a shooting percentage hovering in the mid-40s, far from enough to bury the Spurs. The Spurs defense continued to play well in the second, as well. The fast break was working for San Antonio, helping the Spurs re-take the lead.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 30-28.

The Spurs struck first, scoring 9 of the game's first 11 points. LaMarcus Aldridge got the lion's share of the possessions early, taking half of the Spurs' first 12 shots and turning it into 8 points.

Aldridge had a monster first quarter, scoring 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting while also corralling six rebounds. The Spurs starters posted a +7 point differential in the quarter, but the bench was -5.

---

The season is nearly over and the Spurs still have plenty on the line in the final six games of the 2018-19 season.

With the Rockets' victory over the Kings Saturday night in Houston, the Kings were officially eliminated from playoff contention, locking the Spurs in to one of the eight spots in the Western Conference playoffs.

But the standings, seeding and potential first-round matchups could remain undecided until the final day of the regular season.

The Spurs sit two games behind the Jazz for the fifth seed, but tied with Oklahoma City entering Sunday's game. The Thunder have the same record as the Spurs, but San Antonio is seeded higher because it owns the tiebreaker against OKC.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: Playoff spot clinched, Silver & Black have six games left to gain steam for postseason run

PREVIOUSLY: Houston win over Sacramento on Saturday puts Spurs in playoffs for 22nd consecutive season

PREVIOUSLY: Spurs move within one game of 22nd straight playoff season with 116-110 victory over Cavaliers

San Antonio had won 14 straight in the series before the Kings beat the Spurs in their first two meetings this season. The Silver and Black also have won 11 straight at home against Sacramento since the Kings' last victory (88-86) in San Antonio on Jan 20, 2012.

Sunday night's game is the final meeting between the Western Conference foes this season, and Sacramento is threatening to sweep the series.

Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. at the AT&T Center.