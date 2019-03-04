SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs lead 58-56.

The Hawks were double-digit underdogs coming into Tuesday night's game, but they haven't played like it. Fearless rookie Trae Young is just 2-of-6 from the floor in the first quarter and a half, but he has more points than All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge. The big scorers have been coming off the bench in this one. Kent Bazemore leads the Hawks and Patty Mills leads the Spurs. Both players have 12 points with 6 minutes to go before halftime. The Spurs are up by 2.

If you thought DeMar DeRozan would be quiet all half, you would have been wrong. He's doing most of his damage at the free throw line, where he's 6 of 7, but he hasn't missed a field goal en route to 12 points. The Spurs' lead remained at 2 with 2 minutes left in the quarter.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 33-31.

The Spurs made seven of their first eight shots, which is awesome, but they also turned the ball over twice in the first six minutes. That's not as great, but the aggressiveness is there. Seeing the young guards contributing early is a plus, because it keeps opposing defenses honest against DeMar, LaMarcus and Rudy.

Hot shooting (or a lack of defense) was the theme of a high-scoring first quarter. Scoring was pretty balanced for the Spurs, led by 9 points from Patty Mills.

Pregame

The Spurs are heavy favorites in Tuesday night's game against the young and depleted Hawks, but anything can happen.

The Spurs have been far from consistent throughout the 2018-19 season, a campaign that has featured wins over league powers like the Warriors, Bucks and Raptors. The Silver & Black also took losses to the lowly Suns, Knicks and Bulls.

San Antonio enters Tuesday's game tied for the seventh seed, and holding a tiebreaker over Oklahoma City in eighth. The LA Clippers sit 2.5 games ahead of the Spurs, making the sixth seed appear unlikely with five games left for the Silver & Black. The team is guaranteed to make the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive season.

The Spurs lost their last game Sunday night against the Kings and have just two wins in their last six games.

The Hawks come in after an overtime win over the Bucks. Atlanta has won four out of its last five and appears to be a lock to finish with the league's fifth-worst record. So they're not actively tanking, but they'll still be shorthanded in San Antonio. Just look at this injury report!

Hawks' injury/inactive report: Forward/center John Collins (rest, load management), doubtful; center Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle soreness), out; center Miles Plumlee (cartilage injury, left knee), out; forward Alex Poythress (right ankle sprain), out; forward Taurean Prince (bilateral foot soreness), doubtful; forward Omari Spellman (left ankle sprain), out.

Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.