SAN ANTONIO — FINAL: Spurs 120, Nuggets 103.

San Antonio forces a Game 7 in Denver Saturday with tonight's big win.

The Silver & Black opened up the fourth quarter on a 15-2 offensive tear. DeMar DeRozan led the way, scoring 18 points in the last two quarters.

Overall, the Spurs tallied 30 points in the final frame while holding the Nuggets to 18 points. On Saturday, however, the team will want to find an answer to Denver center Nikola Jokic, who finished with 43 points in the losing effort.

THIRD QUARTER: Spurs 90, Nuggets 85

The third quarter was the DeMar DeRozan show for the Spurs, as he shot 6-7 for twelve points during a stellar third quarter. Second chances are keeping the Nuggets in the game, however; Denver has nine offensive rebounds and is making the most of those opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have no answer for Nikola Jokic. He's tallied 33 points heading into the final quarter and has added nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Spurs were able to outscore the Nuggets in the third quarter, 26-25.

HALFTIME: Spurs 64, Nuggets 60

The Nuggets bench responded to the Spurs' first quarter haymaker with some jabs of their own, taking their first lead of the game with 3 minutes remaining in the quarter. From that point on, it looked like things may get ugly.

And then, Rudy Gay put on a show with back-to-back threes with 3:33 remaining in the quarter. The teams traded baskets, and the DeMar DeRozan ended the half with a tremendous last-second play.

We'll see what adjustments head coach Gregg Popovich can make on the defensive end. The Spurs allowed 36 points in that second quarter, thanks in part to Denver's three-point shot coming to life. After going 0-7 from downtown in the first frame, the Nuggets shot 4-7 from three in the second.

FIRST QUARTER: Spurs 34, Nuggest 24

Well, the Spurs needed energy from their starters, and LaMarcus is bringing that energy early on as the Silver and Black take a 10-point lead at the end of the first frame.

A strong start for Aldridge, who leads the Spurs with 13 points - including one made basket from 3-point range - along with 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are off to a cold start shooting tonight, hitting 10 of their 24 shots, including a poor 2-7 start from center Nikola Jokic. Credit the Spurs defense for, once again, bringing that energy.

---

Their season flickering like a candle in the wind, the Spurs are banking on the support of the home crowd at the AT&T Center and a renewed effort on both ends of the court to stave off playoff elimination Thursday night in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. Follow along here for the latest analysis and quarter-by-quarter updates.