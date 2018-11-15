FOURTH QUARTER:

Spurs lose 116-96

Yikes. The Spurs are crushed by a terrible team in the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix has struggled offensively all season long, but the unit shot 56 percent from the field. The defense just fell apart after the 62-60 score. Not a lot of positives to talk about tonight. Jakob Poeltl logged some good minutes. He was working hard. San Antonio has a difficult schedule coming up with the Clippers tomorrow, then Golden State on Sunday. Follow that up with New Orleans, Memphis, Indiana and Milwaukee...this is a pivotal stretch. The team needs Rudy Gay back on the floor ASAP.

Derrick ➡️ LA pic.twitter.com/gHZ1TviYn0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 15, 2018

THIRD QUARTER:

After the 3rd quarter, Suns lead 87-70

The Spurs continue to fight in this game, but up until this point, the team cannot find a way to tie the contest. It is very similar to the matchup we saw against the Kings. DeMar DeRozan hit a jumper to make it 62-60, but of course, San Antonio gives up another massive run and the Suns take a 17-point lead into the 4th quarter. The 25-10 run lasted 6 minutes and 24 seconds. Jamal Crawford went hot for the Suns and Pop rested some starters near the end of the quarter.

On a positive note, Bryn Forbes reached a nice little benchmark, though!

Bryn Forbes now has 800 career points.



Forbes is the first Spur to score 800+ points in his first 130 career games since Kawhi Leonard in 2014. — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) November 15, 2018

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs trail the Suns 52-48.

The last few minutes of the second quarter looked much better for the Spurs, as they went on a run , cutting a nine-point deficit with four minutes left into a four-point gap at the break.

DeMar soars in for the SLAM and cuts into the deficit! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/6anlyacUdC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 15, 2018

The shooting percentages tell the story. The Suns cooled a bit, but stayed above 50 percent from the field for most of the second quarter. Meanwhile, at the midway point of the second quarter, The Spurs were making less than 30 percent of their shots. It's hard to win games when that's the case. LaMarcus Aldridge missed his first seven shots, but Marco Belinelli has helped pick up some of the slack.

Marco in rhythm 👏 pic.twitter.com/FQMAOPTsDR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 15, 2018

FIRST QUARTER:

After 1, the Suns lead 34-19.

It was another sluggish start for the Spurs, who made just 2 of their first 11 shots. The Suns capitalized, taking a quick 16-5 lead after about 6 minutes of play. Bryn Forbes made a three-pointer the Spurs hoped would spark a run, but they were held back by 3 turnovers and 0-of-4 shooting from LaMarcus Aldridge off the jump.

Bryn getting us started tonight 👌 pic.twitter.com/jrPsPQsMJL — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 15, 2018

Jakob with the finish 👀 pic.twitter.com/p7GludcULu — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 15, 2018

Jakob Poeltl was a bright spot for San Antonio, scoring 4 points and running the pick-and-roll well. The problems for the Spurs were their six turnovers and Phoenix's remarkable 68 percent shooting in the first quarter. T.J. Warren led all scorers with 12 points and Isaiah Cannan added 11 while going 3-for-3 from behind the arc.

If the Spurs have their way Wednesday night, it'll be a case of déjà vu. The Silver & Black routed the Suns in Phoenix on October 31, 120-90.

Although the Suns are struggling mightily, things could be a little tougher for the Silver and Black in Tuesday night’s rematch at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Guard Devin Booker, Phoenix’s leading scorer, missed the first game against San Antonio with an ankle injury, but he has returned to the lineup since then.

The Spurs, meanwhile, will be without veterans Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay, who combined for 20 points in the win on Halloween against the Suns. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge led the way for the Spurs in that one, scoring 25 and 24 points, respectively.

Will they do it again tonight?

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

