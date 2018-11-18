FOURTH QUARTER:

Final score: Spurs win, 104-92.

A combined 51 points from Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson weren't enough for the shorthanded Warriors in San Antonio Sunday night.

The Spurs got a monster 24-point, 17-rebound, 2-block effort from LaMarcus Aldridge. DeMar DeRozan scored 20, and Rudy Gay, in the starting lineup, tallied 19.

The Warriors led for a total of 77 seconds, and never led by more than a point. The Spurs outscored the Warriors in every quarter.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Silver & Black. The Spurs improved to 8-7 on the season and play again Monday night against the Pelicans in New Orleans.

---

The Warriors aren't letting the Spurs pull away, but the Spurs have responded to every challenge from the defending champs. A Jokob Poeltl layup gave San Antonio a 12-point leas with under 11 minutes to play, but the Warriors cut that back down to a 5-point lead less than 3 minutes later.

The Spurs started leaning on their stars, and LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan delivered the next few buckets, getting the lead to 7 with 5:34 remaining, forcing a Warriors timeout.

LA 💪



Spurs lead 89-82 with 5:34 left in the 4Q!

THIRD QUARTER:

The Spurs lead 79-70 after three quarters.

The Silver & Black led by as many as 18 in the third quarter, but a 14-4 run by the visitors was sparked by guard Quinn Cook, who went on a 7-0 run on his own.

For the Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge got going, notching a double-double by halftime and continuing into the third. His 20 points and 15 rebounds were both tops on the team with one quarter to go.

DeMar DeRozan is also approaching a double-double, with points and assists.

TOUCHDOWN!



DeMar ➡️ Patty pic.twitter.com/buRdA77pI6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 19, 2018

LA with another double-double tonight: 12 PTS | 12 REB



Catch the second half on @FOXSportsSW & @NBATV!

SECOND QUARTER:

The Spurs lead 56-48 at halftime.

The Warriors keep inching closer, but are clearly playing shorthanded without Curry and Draymond Green. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, the remaining All-Stars, scored 22 of the team's first 42 points. They have also taken 18 of the team's first 37 shots.

The Spurs' offense has been more balanced, but not more efficient. Rudy Gay is leading the way as the first San Antonio player with more than 10 points. LaMarcus Aldridge gobbled up 9 rebounds in his first 15 minutes on the floor and blocked a shot. Bryn Forbes had the top play of the second quarter:

FIRST QUARTER:

The Spurs lead 33-27 after 12 minutes.

The Spurs have done a nice job of limiting Kevin Durant early. On the other side, Rudy Gay made his first three shots, including two from three-point range. His 8 points helped the Spurs claim a 17-13 lead midway through the first.

The highlight of the first quarter was Rudy Gay's vicious dunk. This is one you'll see on plenty of highlight reels throughout the season.

---

The Spurs have an opportunity to break out of their recent rut with an emphatic showing Sunday night against the four-time defending champions of the Western Conference.

The Silver & Black will be without Davis Bertans, who is in the league's concussion protocol. Pau Gasol is also out for the Spurs.

The Warriors will also play Sunday's game shorthanded. Guard Stephen Curry is out with a groin injury; Draymond Green's toe is keeping him out as well.

MORE: SPURS GAMEDAY: Sledding gets tougher for slumping Silver and Black

The Warriors (7-5) have lost three of their last four games and are 0-2 on their Texas trip. They lost to Dallas 112-109 on Saturday and to Houston 107-86 on Thursday.

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

