FOURTH QUARTER:

Final score: Spurs win 119-107.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 25, and the Spurs used a big second-quarter run to take control and pick up their fifth straight win.

The Silver & Black withstood a 34-point effort from the Pistons' Blake Griffin. The teams were pretty even in turnovers, assist and rebounds, but the 21-2 run in the second quarter proved too much for the hosts to overcome.

Next up for the Spurs is a game in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. The Spurs defeated the Grizzlies 108-88 on Saturday in San Antonio.

---

The Pistons cut the lead down to 90-82, but then LaMarcus Aldridge took over. With just under 6 minutes to play, the Pistons were looking up at a 15-point deficit.

ANOTHER ONE! 🗣



LA's up to 23 PTS midway through the fourth! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/o1xxxwF9bx — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 8, 2019

This sequence may prove to be the one that ruined Detroit's hopes.

Getting it done on both ends 🔥#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Y9Qdv7qY9j — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 8, 2019

---

We knew coming into the game that the Spurs and Pistons' big men might match pretty evenly, and the Spurs had the advantage in guard play. With about 6 minutes left in the game, that was absolutely the case. Starters DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White and Bryn Forbes combined for 43 points. The Pistons' Reggie Jackson, Reggie Bullock and Bruce Brown had 23.

Even the bench got involved, with Patty Mills and Marco Belinelli producing another 20, including this difficult deuce.

THIRD QUARTER:

After three, the Spurs lead 84-73.

The Pistons have been playing from behind since the second quarter, but the Spurs haven't been able to pull away. DeMar DeRozan got up to 20 points, thanks to moves like this.

---

Get you a big man who can run the floor! LaMarcus Aldridge has a tough matchup, spending time guarding a red-hot Blake Griffin, but the Spurs forward still has the enersy to lead the Silver & Black in scoring with 15 points at the midway point of the third.

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs lead 59-51.

The Pistons were eventually going to score more than 2 points in the quarter, but the damage was done. The Spurs' shooting percentage climbed above 54 percent and the team has been distributing the ball well.

---

New quarter, new team! The Spurs opened the second on a 17-2 run to take the lead. The Silver & Black scored the first 12 points of the period and flipped the momentum of the game upside-down. Bryn Forbes, DeMar DeRozan and Davis Bertans all made at least one bucket on the run, but this BElinelli triple is the shot that brought the Spurs to the edge of taking the lead.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs trail, 31-25.

After a cold start, the Spurs got a nice boost from the bench. The starting unit was outscored by 10 points while sharing the floor, but guys like Marco Belinelli and Patty Mills provided a spark to close the gap.

Marco with the hands, Patty with the triple#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/LMg1K4E8ap — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 8, 2019

---

Not a great start for the Silver & Black. Through the first 6 minutes of the game, the Pistons raced out to a 19-9 lead. The Spurs committed 2 turnovers and made just 4 of their first 11 shots. Highlights were few and far between.

---

Monday night's game for the Spurs is the first of a brief two-game road trip, and it starts early in the Motor City.

The Spurs are rolling, and will look to continue on the momentum they've created over the past few weeks. The Silver & Black enter Monday two games ahead of the eighth-place Lakers and just half a game behind the fourth-place Clippers in the West.

MORE: SPURS GAMEDAY: Silver & Black reach halfway mark of season Monday

Look for the Spurs' big men to have their hands full with the Pistons' Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin. They should get extended minutes with some injuries hampering their reserve post players. Detroit is currently two wins behind Charlotte for the eighth spot in the East. The Pistons have just three wins in their last 10 games.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m. Central. Follow along here for quarter-by-quarter analysis and updates.

