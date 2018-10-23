OVERTIME:

Final score: Spurs 143, Lakers 142

It's a shame someone had to lose this game. The Lakers led for almost all of OT, including a 6-point lead with a little more than 2 minutes left. A late shot from deep by Rudy Gay drew the Spurs to within 1, and LeBron James missed both free throws on the ensuing possession.

A Patty Mills jumper put the Spurs ahead 143-142 with 6.8 seconds left, and the last shot by LeBron was off the mark.

The Spurs escaped LA with a win, thanks to 37 points from LaMarcus Aldrige and 32 from DeMar DeRozan.

Kyle Kuzma had 37 for the Lakers, while LeBron put up a remarkable 32 points and 14 assists with 8 rebounds.

Injured Spur Dejounte Murray liked what he saw.

Great Team Win, Let’s Keep Building Fellas!! #GoSpursGo — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) October 23, 2018

FOURTH QUARTER:

At the end of regulation, the score was tied at 128.

Back and forth. Back and forth. These two teams continue to trade buckets in this high-scoring affair. LeBron James started scoring, which is bad news for the Spurs. Meanwhile, the Lakers have no answer for either Aldridge or DeRozan. The Spurs began to pull away late. But the Lakers scored 8 points in the last 70 seconds, including a three-pointer by LeBron with 3 seconds left, sending the game into overtime.

THIRD QUARTER:

After three quarters, Spurs lead 99-96

Even in an early-season game, you can't count out a team with LeBron James. Even though the superstar isn't having his best game shooting the ball (13 points on 5-12 shooting), his 8 assists and 5 rebounds have helped the young Lakers claw their way back into the game. Second-year forward Kyle Kuzma leads all scorers with 28 points through three quarters.

For the Spurs, Aldridge and DeRozan combined for more than 50 points by late in the third quarter. Aldridge had a terrific quarter, dominating young Ivica Zubac. The Lakers' backup center picked up 5 fouls in 5 minutes of guarding the savvy veteran.

DeMar, LA and Marco combined for 38 PTS in the first half! 👏



Catch the rest of tonight's game on @FOXSportsSW & @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/rU9JjlTqUv — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 23, 2018

SECOND QUARTER:

Halftime score: Spurs lead 65-60

The hot shooting didn't last from the first 12 minutes and the Lakers started to get going. But any time it felt like the hosts in Los Angeles were going to make a run, the Silver & Black had the response.

Bryn getting it done on both ends 💪 pic.twitter.com/9wVVr5yLB3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 23, 2018

Also, shout-out to this fan, who won $30,000 for making a half-court shot at halftime. He'll probably be a meme by morning for his failed attempt to score a high-five from a player. But $30,000 can buy lots of high-fives.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one quarter, the Silver & Black held a 40-26 lead and held LeBron scoreless.

The Spurs came out on fire, making 14 of their first 17 shots. That's better than 80 percent, and numbers like that will win a lot of basketball games. DeMar DeRozan opened 5-for-5, quickly reaching double digit points and sharing the ball well, too.

--------------------------------------

Following the suspensions of Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram, the Lakers should be without two starters for Monday's game against the Spurs.

The Lakers swept the three-game season series last year, but both teams look dramatically different than last year. The Spurs swapped Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green for DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl. Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili are gone, leaving Patty Mills as the longest-tenured Spur.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: LeBron and shorthanded Lakers still seeking first win of season

Meanwhile, the Lakers have new uniforms and they signed this guy named LeBron James. You might have heard of him. James will be asked to do even more this usual for the Lakers, with Rondo suspended for three games and Ingram suspended for four. Rondo is expected to return for Saturday's game, when the Lakers will play the Spurs again.

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

A Twitter List by JaviPerezKENS5

© 2018 KENS