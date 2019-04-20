FINAL: Spurs 103, Nuggets 117

The best-of-seven becomes a best-of-three.

Denver took the reigns at the start of the second quarter in Saturday's game at the AT&T Center and didn't look back, outscoring San Antonio 95-69 over the final three frames en route to a statement-making 117-103 victory. The series has been tied at 2-2 in the process, with two of the final three games in Denver.

This was Denver's first win at the AT&T Center in seven years.

---

With five minutes to go in Game 4 and the Spurs down by 17, it seems all but inevitable that the focus will pivot to a Game 5...when the teams return to Denver.

Meanwhile, a key Spur hasn't seen the court this quarter, despite leading his team in points.

---

It ain't looking good for the Silver and Black in a pivotal Game 4.

The Nuggets' lead is up to 15 with just under nine minutes to go in the game as the Spurs' defense has become porous. A subpar three-point game tonight isn't helping things.

Third Quarter: Spurs 79, Nuggets 91

The momentum is fully in the hands of the Nuggets.

Denver has showed in this game why it cemented the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, having outscored San Antonio 69-45 after the first quarter. They lead by a dozen points heading into the final dozen minutes of play.

---

Denver is up by eight on San Antonio with under five minutes to go in the quarter as Jamal Murray (nine points in the quarter) wills the Nuggets to stay ahead.

So far in this frame, the Spurs have almost as many shot attempts from the field (12) as the Nuggets have made buckets (nine).

---

Over three minutes into the second half, the Nuggets have a lead once again, but a slim one. Jokic's 19 points are pacing Denver to a 66-64 advantage.

Despite the Spurs having a better shooting mark thus far (46% versus 41%), Denver has out-shot the home team from three-point land, making 10 of its 19 attempts compared to a 3-10 mark for the Silver and Black.

Second Quarter: Spurs 54, Nuggets 54

Both squads are tied at 54-all at halftime as Denver outscored San Antonio 32-20 in the second frame to dig itself out of an early hole.

---

For the second time this series, the Spurs have blown a double-digit lead in the second quarter.

But this time they may not be able to weather the storm ahead of quarter's end. With 1:34 left on the clock and halftime looming, San Antonio is down 52-51 to Denver as the Nuggets look to avoid a 3-1 series deficit. They entered the quarter up by 12 points.

---

With just over four minutes to go in the half, San Antonio continues to lead 49-45.

Aldridge has a team-high 15 points for the Spurs, while Game 3 hero Derrick White has five so far.

First Quarter: Spurs 34, Nuggets 22

The Spurs took a 34-22 lead after one quarter as they picked up right where they left off at the end of Game 3.

This time, LaMarcus Aldridge was leading all scorers with 13 points and DeMar DeRozan added eight more. Brynn Forbes had six, and Game 3 star Derrick White added five more.

Pregame

The Spurs took care of business on Thursday night to solidify their advantage in their first-round playoff series with the Nuggets.

After San Antonio pulled off an upset win in the first game of this series on Saturday, handing Denver just its eighth home loss all season, the Spurs came home with a split and a chance to use home court advantage to put the Nuggets on the ropes.

That continues in Game 4, with the Spurs positioned to take a 3-1 lead if they can repeat their dominant Game 3 performance.

The last time the Nuggets defeated the Spurs at the AT&T Center? Way back on March 4, 2012. San Antonio went 32-9 at home this season.

Tipoff for Saturday's game is 4:30 p.m. Follow along here for updates and analysis.