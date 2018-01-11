THIRD QUARTER:
After three, the Spurs control it, 94-66
Any Suns' hopes for a big comeback didn't come to fruition in the third. While the Spurs didn't do much to add to their large halftime lead, they didn't squander it, either.
SECOND QUARTER:
The Spurs lead 60-39 at halftime.
The Spurs opened the second quarter with a run that might bury the Suns early. The lead ballooned to 40-22 with about 7 minutes to go in the first half. That play, a DeMar DeRozan dunk, gave him 13 points on 6-8 shooting and elicited a Suns timeout. It didn't get better for the hosts after that, and the Spurs cruised to teh end of the first half with a comfortable lead.
FIRST QUARTER:
Spurs lead 28-15 after 12 minutes in Phoenix
Rudy Gay opened the scoring with a driving dunk, but the Suns' defense looked strong for the first few minutes. A quick 8-4 start for the young Suns drew a San Antonio timeout, after which the Spurs began to look sharper. DeMar DeRozan had 9 first-quarter points, and Pau Gasol had a couple of nifty post moves for buckets, as well as 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
The surging Spurs will get some national attention Wednesday night on ESPN, facing a team moving in the opposite direction.
The Spurs have some momentum following an overtime win against the Mavericks Monday, while the Suns have lost five straight after a season-opening win.
The Suns' franchise player, Devin Booker, is out, but 2018 top pick DeAndre Ayton is expected to play.
The Spurs are hoping for another strong performance from DeMar DeRozan.
