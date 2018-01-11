The Spurs made it look easy at times against the Suns Wednesday night, leading big for almost the whole game. LaMarcus Aldridge scored his 17,000th career points and finished with 24. DeMar DeRozan had a tidy 25 points on just 12 shots. All 13 Spurs players tallied at least 2 points and played at least 7 minutes. As a team, the Spurs shot a scorching 55 percent from the floor, but just 22 percent from deep.

FOURTH QUARTER:

Final score: Spurs 120, Suns 90

Against a lineup composed mostly of Spurs backups, the Suns started to gain some ground in the fourth quarter, but it was clear by then that the game was already decided. Even then, the hosts struggled to string good plays together. The Spurs' lineup in the fourth included both Jakob Poeltl and Chimezie Metu, an extra-large look we probably won't see very often. The Spurs' leading scorer for the night, DeMar DeRozan, didn't see the floor in the fourth quarter,

DeMar DeRozan has now scored 25+ points in 6-of-7 games this season. He is tied for second in the league, behind Steph Curry, with his six, 25-point performances. He has the most such games among players with 7-or-fewer games played. #GoSpursGo — Andrew Holman (@andrew_holman2) November 1, 2018

Bryn finishing through contact 💪 pic.twitter.com/zaX8TU7iit — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 1, 2018

THIRD QUARTER:

After three, the Spurs control it, 94-66

Any Suns' hopes for a big comeback didn't come to fruition in the third. While the Spurs didn't do much to add to their large halftime lead, they didn't squander it, either.

With this bucket, @aldridge_12 surpassed 17,000 career points in the NBA.



LA is the only player in the NBA with 17K+ points & 7K+ rebounds since he entered the league in 2006. pic.twitter.com/c8Oft1QofH — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 1, 2018

OH MY RUDY 😱 pic.twitter.com/bIRqARv7UG — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 1, 2018

SECOND QUARTER:

The Spurs lead 60-39 at halftime.

The Spurs opened the second quarter with a run that might bury the Suns early. The lead ballooned to 40-22 with about 7 minutes to go in the first half. That play, a DeMar DeRozan dunk, gave him 13 points on 6-8 shooting and elicited a Suns timeout. It didn't get better for the hosts after that, and the Spurs cruised to teh end of the first half with a comfortable lead.

DeMar DeRozan is locked in!



He's up to 19 PTS in the half on @ESPNNBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/lHYibciMgk — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2018

Bryn put it right on the 🎯 for LA pic.twitter.com/JXqIHHb3Us — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 1, 2018

FIRST QUARTER:

Spurs lead 28-15 after 12 minutes in Phoenix

Rudy Gay opened the scoring with a driving dunk, but the Suns' defense looked strong for the first few minutes. A quick 8-4 start for the young Suns drew a San Antonio timeout, after which the Spurs began to look sharper. DeMar DeRozan had 9 first-quarter points, and Pau Gasol had a couple of nifty post moves for buckets, as well as 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Pau putting the vision on display early in Phoenix #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/tGMRjwaro1 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 1, 2018

Back-to-back slams from Rudy & DeMar to get us started 👀#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/7KBGf9Qyub — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 1, 2018

The surging Spurs will get some national attention Wednesday night on ESPN, facing a team moving in the opposite direction.

The Spurs have some momentum following an overtime win against the Mavericks Monday, while the Suns have lost five straight after a season-opening win.

The Suns' franchise player, Devin Booker, is out, but 2018 top pick DeAndre Ayton is expected to play.

The Spurs are hoping for another strong performance from DeMar DeRozan.

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

