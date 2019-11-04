Third Quarter: Spurs 61, Mavericks 47

While Dallas has closed the gap slightly in the third quarter, outscoring San Antonio 10-4 through 3:06, the Spurs still lead 61-47 thanks to the big cushion they built for themselves in the first half.

Second Quarter: Spurs 57, Mavericks 37

Led by a 20-point first-half explosion by Aldridge, who seems more than ready for the playoffs, San Antonio leads the Mavericks 57-37 after two quarter in both teams' regular season finales.

The Spurs are shooting 44 percent as a team, exactly 10 ticks higher than the visiting team. Dirk Nowitzki has four points on 2-9 shooting through two quarters of his final NBA game.

How about 20 points?

That's how big a hole the Spurs are threatening to dump the Mavericks into, and we're just over halfway into the second quarter of action. San Antonio leads, 43-24, as the home team continues its hot shooting.

The Spurs have made nearly 50 percent of their shots, compared to 29 percent for the Mavs, while also tallying six more points at the free-throw line so far. Aldridge leads all players with 18 points...

...including this exclamation point of a dunk.

San Antonio has maintained to being the second quarter tonight, leading 35-20 at the first timeout of the frame.

First Quarter: Spurs 30, Mavericks 16

If the first dozen minutes of play are any indication, the Spurs could end their regular season with a big momentum boost heading into playoff action.

At the end of the opening quarter, San Antonio has nearly doubled up Dallas in points, the home team leading 30-16.

LaMarcus Aldridge tallied 14 points on 6-8 shooting from the field in a strong start. The other four starters combined for 13 points on 6-11 shooting.

The Silver and Black have already opened up a double-digit lead on Dallas, leading 23-13 with 3:16 to go. One Spur has accounted for nearly half of his team's points output thus far.

How about some offensive outbursts to start the game?

An explosive 8-2 run has San Antonio up by a score of 19-11 with 4:56 to go in the quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge has the magic touch early on, already having scored eight points. The Spurs have made eight of their first 15 shots from the field.

San Antonio has the lead early, 11-9, four minutes into the opening frame of the regular season's final game.

Four starters have already contributed in a balanced offense early on, with Derrick White the only one out of the starting five that has yet to attempt a field goal.

Pregame

The last game of the regular season isn't usually this meaningful. In most seasons, the Spurs have already locked in their playoff position and can rest their key players before the playoffs begin.

But when the Dallas Mavericks come to the AT&T Center for a 7 p.m. game, the Spurs could still finish sixth, seventh or eighth, depending on how other games in the NBA finish on Wednesday night.

Adding to the drama and emotion of the night Wednesday is the fact that it will be the last game of Mavs icon Dirk Nowitzki, who announced his retirement after Dallas’s home finale Tuesday night.

RELATED: Dirk Nowitzki retires after 21 years

The Spurs will go for the season sweep of their I-35 rivals and the focus is on preparing for the playoffs, which begin this weekend.

“We just want to finish strong heading into the playoffs, no matter where we’re at,” guard Bryn Forbes said. “We want to finish strong and keep moving forward, keep getting better. We want to play our best game (against Dallas). With more on the line, I think everybody is going to be locked in.”

RELATED: These are the playoff scenarios for the Spurs before their last game

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: No. 6 seed still within Silver & Black's reach

If the Spurs win, they are guaranteed to finish in at least seventh place in the Western Conference standings. The Golden State Warriors have clinched the number 1 seed and will take on the number 8 seed in the first round of the playoffs. Golden State eliminated the Spurs in a five-game series last year.

Tip-off between Dallas (33-48) and San Antonio (31-9) is slated for 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center. You can watch the game on KENS 5, the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.