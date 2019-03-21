Fourth Quarter: Spurs 100, Heat 106

A furious rally by the Spurs was not to reach its conclusion Wednesday night as San Antonio squandered a late chance to potentially tie the game.

With the score 108-105, DeRozan followed up a block and rebound under Miami's net by having it stolen away from him by Dwyane Wade. Kelly Olynyk of Miami sank two free throws at the other end of the court to essentially ice the game for his team.

San Antonio's win streak is snapped at nine games with the loss; it was the longest active winning streak in the NBA. Now the Spurs head on the road for a three-game road trip, beginning with a date with the Houston Rockets Friday night at 7 p.m.

---

With 2:55 to go, the score is 106-100, Miami. San Antonio has continued to hang tough, but they'll need some breaks to go their way down the stretch to pull off the comeback victory.

---

After being down by as much as 18 points in the third quarter, San Antonio is storming back in front of its home fans.

With 7:06 to go in the game, Miami only leads by five points, having been outscored 17-10 so far in the quarter. No matter the outcome of this game, it can't be said the Spurs went down without a fight.

Third Quarter: Spurs 78, Heat 90

The Spurs made up some ground in the closing minutes of the third quarter, outscoring the Heat 19-13 over the final six minutes to get within nine points. They'll need to keep that momentum in their favor if they hope to finish off a 4-0 homestand.

Six Spurs have scored in double-figures, led by DeRozan's 14 points.

---

Miami hot hands have somehow gotten even hotter in the third quarter. After shooting 50 percent from the floor in the first half, the Heat have made six of their first nine shots in the third quarter. to up their field goal percentage for the game to 52.9 percent.

---

The halftime deficit has gotten even bigger for the Spurs with 9:20 to go in the third quarter.

Second Quarter: Spurs 46, Heat 62

The second quarter was one the Spurs will look to put behind them, as San Antonio was outscored 36-20 after taking a 27-26 lead with 10:21 to go in the period. They face a 16-point deficit to make up in the second half.

Goran Dragic (20 points) went off for the Heat in the first half, going 7-8 from the field, including four three-pointers. Miami is shooting exactly 50 percent from the field compared to an ugly 36.7 percent by San Antonio.

---

San Antonio is shooting 39 percent from the field with 5:09 to go in the half, a few ticks lower than Miami (45.5 percent). Miami has also hit twice as many three-pointers and five more three throws, giving them a six-point lead as halftime looms.

---

San Antonio took the lead for the first time in this contest off a Davis Bertans three-pointer 1:39 into the second quarter. It looks like they've shaken off the early rust.

First Quarter: Spurs 22, Heat 24

The Silver and Black ended the first period on a high note, fighting back to return to within two points of the Heat after being down by nearly 10 earlier in the quarter.

Aldridge has a game-high six points.

---

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeRozan are a combined 4-8 from the floor for eight points in the first quarter. Not bad.

The rest of the Spurs though? 0-10 for zero points. Oof.

---

Five-plus minutes into the conclusion of San Antonio's homestand, the Spurs find themselves in an early seven-point hole. Through 5:09, DeMar DeRozan is the only Spurs who has scored.

Before the game, the Spurs played tribute to an icon of the sport who is retiring following the season.

Pregame

The Spurs are the hottest team in the NBA, winning nine straight games, including victories against some of the league's toughest foes. Wednesday night, the Miami Heat are in town and they are a less than terrifying opponent.

But Miami has won seven of their last 10 and are fighting for the last spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Entering Wednesday's action, the Heat are a game and a half behind Brooklyn for the seventh seed and a game and a half ahead of Orlando for the final playoff spot.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: Heat's Wade to make final visit to AT&T Center on Wednesday

San Antonio's spot in the postseason is a little more secure, but not guaranteed yet. With 11 games remaining entering Wednesday's action, the Spurs are 7.5 games clear of the cut-off line for the playoffs. But the fifth-place Spurs are just half a game ahead of the eighth-seeded Clippers, so every game matters for playoff positioning and matchups.

In addition, the Spurs leave the friendly confines of the AT&T Center for their next three games, visiting Houston, Boston and Charlotte in the next week.

Tip-off for Spurs-Heat is slated for 7:30 p.m. Central. Follow along with the KENS 5 Spurs team below: