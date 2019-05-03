SAN ANTONIO — SECOND QUARTER:

As if it hasn't been hard enough for the Nuggets to score, the Spurs are being aggressive in pursuing steals. Patty Mills made this look easy. The Spurs lead 44-28 midway through the second.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 36-17.

The Spurs are playing hard. It's not easy to craft a double-digit lead in the first quarter against a good team. But the Spurs are forcing turnovers and taking care of the glass, plus they're getting good looks. It doesn't hurt that the Spurs' defense held the Nuggets to just 30 percent shooting in the quarter.

---

The Spurs scored the game's first 7 points, and held a similar advantage when the Nuggets called a timeout just over 4 minutes into the game. 13-7 is a nice start.

---

Could this be a playoff preview? The Spurs and Nuggets would be a compelling matchup in the opening round, but there are still about 20 games left in the regular season. San Antonio has been outstanding at home, posting a 24-7 record. Including Monday night's tilt, the Silver and Black have 18 games left in the regular season: 10 at home and eight on the road.

Entering Monday night's games, the Spurs hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. San Antonio is half a game behind the seventh-place Clippers and three games ahead of the Kings.

Denver, meanwhile, appears to be in great shape for a top-two seed. They're a 1.5 games behind the defending champion Golden State Warriors, who lead the West. But the Thunder and Blazers are tied for third and sit 3.5 games behind the Nuggets.



So it wouldn't take much for this matchup to be the 2-seed vs. 7-seed pairing in next month's playoffs. The Nuggets have to avoid a major collapse and the Spurs need to hold their home court and snag a few road wins.

Should these teams meet in the playoffs, the Spurs could be a trendy upset pick. The Nuggets' core is full of young players with no playoff experience, and the Spurs' roster is littered with veterans who have played in big postseason games.

Having said all that, the regular season is different, and, in many ways, this is another late-season game. Just don't be surprised if we're reviewing the film from this game in a few weeks, talking ourselves into an underdog story.

Follow along with KENS 5's team coverage of tonight's game. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 in San Antonio.