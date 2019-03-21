Second Quarter: Spurs 30, Heat 28

San Antonio took the lead for the first time in this contest off a Davis Bertans three-pointer 1:39 into the second quarter. It looks like they've shaken off the early rust.

First Quarter: Spurs 22, Heat 24

The Silver and Black ended the first period on a high note, fighting back to return to within two points of the Heat after being down by nearly 10 earlier in the quarter.

Aldridge has a game-high six points.

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeRozan are a combined 4-8 from the floor for eight points in the first quarter. Not bad.

The rest of the Spurs though? 0-10 for zero points. Oof.

Five-plus minutes into the conclusion of San Antonio's homestand, the Spurs find themselves in an early seven-point hole. Through 5:09, DeMar DeRozan is the only Spurs who has scored.

Before the game, the Spurs played tribute to an icon of the sport who is retiring following the season.

Pregame

The Spurs are the hottest team in the NBA, winning nine straight games, including victories against some of the league's toughest foes. Wednesday night, the Miami Heat are in town and they are a less than terrifying opponent.

But Miami has won seven of their last 10 and are fighting for the last spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Entering Wednesday's action, the Heat are a game and a half behind Brooklyn for the seventh seed and a game and a half ahead of Orlando for the final playoff spot.

San Antonio's spot in the postseason is a little more secure, but not guaranteed yet. With 11 games remaining entering Wednesday's action, the Spurs are 7.5 games clear of the cut-off line for the playoffs. But the fifth-place Spurs are just half a game ahead of the eighth-seeded Clippers, so every game matters for playoff positioning and matchups.

In addition, the Spurs leave the friendly confines of the AT&T Center for their next three games, visiting Houston, Boston and Charlotte in the next week.

