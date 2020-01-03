Fourth Quarter

Magic 113, Spurs 114

SPURS WIN!

It took a last-second gut check and one final comeback, but San Antonio came out on top of the visiting Orlando Magic to win a dramatic game, 114-113, at the AT&T Center Saturday night. The Silver and Black triumphed despite being outscored 86-76 after the first quarter.

Trey Lyles led the team with 20 points, and six other Spurs reached double-digits in points. As a team, San Antonio shot 52% from the floor, and sunk 14 of 31 three-point attemtps.

San Antonio improves to 25-33 with the win. Up next is a finale to the current homestand as the Spurs welcome the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. CT.

---

Markelle Fultz made a bucket to bring the Magic back to within one point, but Rudy Gay then pulled down the rebound on his own missed shot to ensure San Antonio gets at least one more shot off with 11 seconds left.

---

With just 49 second left, the Spurs are back in front!

San Antonio has scored seven unanswered points to storm back (very) late in the fourth quarter after the Magic grabbed the momentum and the lead. They now lead, 114-111, after a Bryn Forbes trey. Buckle up!

---

Suddenly, Orlando has grabbed the reins to this game at the worst time for San Antonio. Consecutive three-pointers from Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross have the Magic up, 109-105, with just 3:17 remaining. Can San Antonio stop the bleeding?

---

A Michael Carter-Williams layup gave the Magic their first lead all game 2:44 into the fourth quarter, and both squads are currently knotted at 97-97 with just over six minutes to go.

Third Quarter

Magic 81, Spurs 85

The stage is set for an exciting homestretch to tonight's game.

The Spurs still lead at the end of the third quarter, but their eight-point halftime lead has been whittled down to just four. They've scored 47 points since a 38-point outburst in the opening period.

---

San Antonio's defense is clamping down in their return of the locker room. Through nearly four minutes of second-quarter action, Orlando has scored just four points while the Silver and Black fortify their lead. They now lead by 18 points.

Second Quarter

Magic 53, Spurs 61

Orlando pulled as close as four points in a roller-coaster second quarter, but San Antonio reasserted control of the game as the Spurs stake themselves out to a 61-53 halftime lead.

Rudy Gay and Trey Lyles are in the midst of constructing big-boy games after combining for 28 points in the first half. Gay's 16 points leads all players as San Antonio shot 61% from the floor in the first half.

---

The Spurs have been able to hold onto their lead despite Orlando's big second-quarter push, bringing their advantage back to double-digits with less than two minutes remaining. A Rudy Gay shot has them up, 59-47.

In fact, Gay has had a pretty strong quarter, and first half. He's got 16 points.

---

Here come the Magic.

Orlando has outscored San Antonio 17-10 this quarter to cut its 11-point deficit to just four with six minutes remaining in the first half.

---

With 9:33 left in the first half, San Antonio is still holding onto an 11-point lead.

First Quarter

Magic 27, Spurs 38

Trey Lyles and Rudy Gay were the story of the first quarter for the Spurs, combining for 20 points to help their team to a 38-point opening quarter Saturday night.

San Antonio has netted nearly 70% of its shots, and are also finding major success from downtown early on.

---

With 5:35 left in the first quarter, San Antonio maintains a 20-15 lead over Orlando. But there's been an early development on the hardwood at the AT&T Center:

Trey Lyles, however, is going absolutely off like someone stole his lunch. In less than seven minutes of game time, the Spur already has 12 points!

---

How's that for a hot start?

San Antonio has made five of its first six shot attempts tonight, while limiting Orlando to just one of its first six tries. The Silver and Black also have a hot early hand from downtown, where they've found the net on all three of their attempts.

The Spurs lead, 13-4, early in the first period.

---

Dejounte Murray got the Silver and Black started hot with a three-pointer, and the Spurs carried the early momentum to a 9-2 lead 2:22 into tonight's game. Can they maintain the early momentum?

Pregame

Three days after San Antonio lost its first game back at the AT&T Center since Feb. 1, the Spurs welcome the Orlando Magic to town as the margin for error grows smaller and smaller and the playoffs loom nearer and nearer.

The Silver and Black have won just three of their last 10 games stretching back to before the All-Star Break, with the most recent defeat coming at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. After the matchup, Spurs guard Bryn Forbes summed up the importance of the current stretch.

"This is the playoffs," Forbes said. "You know what I mean? If we don't pretty much win the majority of these (remaining games), we're not in the playoffs. So, yeah, it's absolutely the playoffs for us."

For their next matchup, the Spurs take on a sub-.500 team that would nonetheless be a playoff squad if the season ended today. Orlando (27-32) has won three straight and six of its last 10 as the season continues, post-All Star Break.

At stake over the next few months? San Antonio's NBA-record streak of postseason appearances, which currently stands at 22. Entering action on Saturday, however, they are three games outside the playoff bubble.

Saturday's game tips off at 7:30 p.m. Follow along with live updates here!

