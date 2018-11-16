SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Clippers led 61-60.

That's more like it. The Spurs trail by just one despite inconsistent shooting that has plagued them recently. They shot just under 43 percent in the first half, but committed just 2 turnovers. The starting backcourt of DeMar DeRozan and Bryn Forbes combined for 27 points at the break. Forbes was very efficient, knocking down 3 of 4 from deep and dishing 2 assists.

The Spurs bench has performed well, but so has the Clippers'. Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams had 8 points in his first 11 minutes, helping Los Angeles to a 44-38 lead midway through the second quarter. Greg Popovich noticed:

Pop is tired of Lou Williams 😂 pic.twitter.com/GZUoQYYgtw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 16, 2018

FIRST QUARTER:

After 1, the Clippers led 29-28.

Rudy Gay was welcomed back to the Spurs lineup after missing Wednesday's game in Phoenix. He responded with 6 points off the bench. Patty Mills also had 5 points in the first quarter off the bench.

Rudy Gay just making something out of nothing 🔥#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/bbKGbwJ2DQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 16, 2018

A 10-1 run early in the first quarter put the Clippers ahead. A LaMarcus Aldridge jumper gave the visitors a 7-4 lead before most players had broken a sweat, but a Clippers flurry drew a timeout from Greg Popovich.

LaMarcus getting started early pic.twitter.com/2KPbYafaIE — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 16, 2018

The Spurs have been more down than up recently. After a four-game winning streak, the Silver & Black have lost four of their last five.

Thursday night, the team finishes a three-game road trip with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. It's the second game of a back-to-back for San Antonio. The Spurs lost Wednesday night in Phoenix.

The Clippers are well-rested and confident. Their last game was Monday, a win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors. That's who the Spurs have next, with a game Sunday at the AT&T Center.

But first the Spurs need to focus on tonight's game against a team they have historically dominated.

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide regular updates featuring highlights and analysis.

