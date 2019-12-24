PREGAME:

If there was ever a time for the Spurs to put together a winning streak to get back in the playoff picture, now would be a great time.

The Spurs, coming off a 25-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, play two straight games on the road this Christmas week, beginning Monday with a tilt in Memphis against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies (11-19) defeated the Spurs 113-109 in the first meeting between the two teams on November 11.

The Spurs didn't have much time to clean up some of the sloppiness that plagued them in Saturday's 134-109 loss. San Antonio collapsed under the weight of 18 turnovers that the Clippers converted into 36 points and a 23-4 edge in fast-break points. L.A. also pounded the Spurs inside, outscoring them 74-30 in the paint. The Clippers also threw down 20 dunks - the most allowed in a game in the 21st century, according to ESPN.

As for a highlight from Saturday's game, it's hard to beat the baby races.

Tip-off for Monday's game is set for 7 p.m. in Memphis.