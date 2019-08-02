FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 34-31.



After seven minutes, six Blazers players have entered the game, but only three have scored. The Spurs are up 21-15, thanks to 7 points each from LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay.

The Blazers made a run, but the Spurs still held the lead after one. LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers after the first quarter with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

---

Finally, the Spurs started the game with a lead. After about three minutes, the Spurs held a 7-2 lead. It seems like usually, it's the other way around. Bryn Forbes will need to play well with no Derrick White tonight.

---

It's not a homecoming for LaMarcus Aldridge. The 33-year old grew up in Texas and played two seasons at the University of Texas. But for nine years, the Spurs star forward patrolled the paint in Portland as a key player for the Blazers.

Aldridge, now in his fourth season in San Antonio, made four All-Star appearances with the Blazers. 2019 will be his third appearance as a Spur.

Next weekend, he'll play on Team LeBron in the All-Star Game, joining forced with Portland's Damian Lillard, a former teammate. But Thursday night, Lillard's Blazers and Aldridge's Spurs will both be looking to get back in the win column after losses in their previous games.

Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan sat out Wednesday's loss in Oakland, but will play Thursday in Portland. The Spurs are playing their third of an eight-game stretch away from the AT&T Center as part of the annual Rodeo road trip.

Tip-off between the Blazers and Spurs is set for just after 9:30 p.m. Central and can be seen on TNT. You can follow along with our KENS 5 Spurs coverage below.