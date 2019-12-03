SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Spurs lead 60-53.

Both offenses were sluggish to open the second period, with a combined 15 points in just over 5 minutes. That's a far cry from the 34 the Spurs tallied in the first quarter. With DeRozan getting a break after his first-quarter burst, it was someone else's turn to carry the offense.

Derrick White got going, in addition to Aldridge, to boost the Spurs to the halftime lead. White had 9 points in the quarter, and then DeRozan picked up where he left off in the first.

And this is your first-half play of the game (so far). It will probably end up being the best play of the night, and it made Dirk Nowitzki look old and slow.

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Spurs lead 34-24.

DeMar DeRozan owned the first quarter, helping the Spurs seize control in the opening period. DeRozan was everywhere, scoring 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting while playing all 12 minutes.

After a slow start, the Spurs got going with an 11-0 run, turning a 4-point hole into a 26-19 lead.

Dallas was led in the first few minutes by Dirk Nowitzki, who hasn't announced his future plans, but many expect will retire at the season's end.

Tuesday night's game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas features teams that are headed in different directions. The Spurs have won five straight, while the Mavericks have dropped five straight. The Mavericks may also be without their super rookie, Luka Doncic, who is listed as questionable with a left knee strain. Doncic leads his team in points, assists and rebounds, which isn't something you often say about a rookie.

Even so, the Mavericks have proven to be a tough team to beat at home. Their 21-12 home record lines up with several teams that are in playoff contention. It's just that the Mavericks have just 6 road wins, a number that matches the worst mark in the league and is a big reason why the team has no hope of making the playoffs.

The Spurs are a woeful 12-22 away from San Antonio, well below the league average road winning percentage. The good news? The last time the Silver & Black went to Dallas, they left with a 105-101 win.

Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. in Dallas and the game can be seen on TNT.

