End 4th: Clippers 108, Spurs 105

Before Patty Mills three-pointer with less than 2 seconds remaining in the game, San Antonio had last scored with 3:04 remaining. Oof.

The Spurs led by as much as 15 in this one but a paltry scoring effort in the third quarter left the door open for L.A. to come back. Then in the fourth, Kawhi Leonard took over for the Clippers on both ends of the court to lead them to victory.

The Clippers outscored the Spurs 52-42 in the second half. Somehow the Spurs made more field goals and more shots but still lost the game. Los Angeles got to the free-throw line 24 times, making 19 of them.

The Clippers win the season series against San Antonio 3-1; the Spurs drop the first game on the Rodeo Road Trip but will be back in the Staples Center Tuesday night to take on the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers.

San Antonio is now 22-27, in 10th place in the Western Conference, and two and a half games out of a playoff spot.

---

Clippers 104, Spurs 102 (1:35 remaining): Kawhi Leonard gives the Clippers the lead once again with a dunk in transition. Leonard then makes the block on the defensive end to keep the lead.

---

Spurs 102, Clippers 97 (3:04 remaining): OH MAMA! A three-pointer by Patty Mills - his fifth - puts the Spurs up five with just over 3 minutes remaining.

---

Spurs 99, Clippers 95 (4:23 remaining): Three straight buckets from LaMarcus Aldridge to put the Spurs back up four. This is going down to the wire.

---

Spurs 91, Clippers 89 (7:10 remaining): Back and forth.

LaMarcus Aldridge was called for his fifth foul, but Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich challenged the call and won. That was an important coach's challenge for the Spurs; the Silver and Black are going to need Aldridge down the stretch; when made shots are hard to come by, Aldridge is usually one of the more reliable guys on this team to get buckets.

Now the Spurs get the basketball up 2.

Spurs are emphasizing defense with their 4th quarter rotation. Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Lonnie Walker IV are on the floor together.

End 3rd: Clippers 85, Spurs 82

There have been 17 lead changes in this game so far in this one. I'm expecting a few more in the final quarter.

---

Spurs 78, Clippers 76 (2:51 remaining): How the Spurs aren't behind in this one is beyond me. The Spurs have been outscored 20-12 after a terrible start to the third quarter. DeMar DeRozan finally took the lid off the basket with just over 5 minutes remaining after the Spurs missed their first 10 shots of the quarter.

There's been sloppy play on both ends; the Spurs got into the bonus early on and the Clippers forced some tough shots,

Somehow, the Spurs are on an 11-4 run.

---

Clippers 68, Spurs 67 (6:02 remaining): We're halfway into the third quarter and the Spurs have yet to make a bucket.

Paul George left the game and might not return after taking a hit to the nose from DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan was called for a flagrant 1 foul. The Clippers have taken a timeout to give George a chance to come back out and take his free throws; if he does not, he cannot return in the game.

---

Spurs 65, Clippers, 65 (8:00 remaining): The Clippers start the 3rd quarter on a 11-2 run to even the score. The Spurs are 0-7 from the field in the second half. Credit the Clippers' - and head coach Doc Rivers' - second-half adjustments to cool the Silver & Black's hot shooting. The Spurs look currently look lost on the offensive end.

---

Spurs 63, Clippers 59 (10:45 remaining): The Clippers quickly cut the Spurs lead to 4, forcing head coach Gregg Popovich to take the early timeout. Kawhi Leonard hit a 3-pointer to start the second half scoring run, and then blocked Dejounte Murray's shot attempt in the ensuing possession.

The Spurs have missed their first three shots of the second half.

Halftime: Spurs 63, Clippers 54

What a half for DeMar DeRozan, who hits a jumper with time expiring in the quarter for his 21st point. LaMarcus Aldridge didn't score in the second frame but is on pace for a triple-double. Starting center Trey Lyles joins the superstars as one of three Spurs' in double digits.

---

Spurs 53, Clippers 46 (4:46 remaining): The lead is back within double digits as Kawhi Leonard makes his presence known for the Clippers. The Spurs are continuing to double-team the Klaw when he drives to the basket and forcing him to pass. He's finding his teammates for buckets, and he's got 7 points to go along with his 4 assists.

---

Spurs 49, Clippers 34 (8:05 remaining): A timeout by the Clippers as the Spurs' hot shooting streak continues. The Silver and Black are currently shooting better than 60% from the field (18-29).

Now that he's found his jersey, Jakob Poeltl is bringing the block party to the Staples Center. Two blocks on back-to-back possessions for the big man.

End 1st: Spurs 39, Clippers 29

The Spurs end the quarter on a 12-4 run over Los Angeles to take a double-digit lead.

LaMarcus Aldridge leads the Silver & Black with 12 points in 12 minutes. He also has 5 assists and 4 rebounds - contributing on all ends of the court. The Spurs have hit 5 of their first 9 three-pointers.

For the Clippers, a good chunk of their scoring is coming from behind the arc (they are 7-13 from 3). Patrick Beverly leads L.A. with 9 points.

A moment of levity early in this one: Spurs big man went to check into the game, but somehow forgot his jersey. He had to go back to the locker room to retrieve it.

---

Spurs 24, Clippers 20 (4:01 remaining): Clippers' forward Kawhi Leonard just fouled his former teammate LaMarcus Aldridge, and it got me thinking that even though we're now years removed from the Kawhi saga, a part of me still hasn't forgiven him.

But hey, can the Spurs roll out this Bryn Forbes every game this Rodeo Road Trip? He's feeling it from deep.

---

Spurs 17, Clippers 14 (5:59 remaining): Bryn Forbes just hit a 30-foot three-pointer to put the Spurs up 3. He's now tallied 5 points in the first, and for a streaky shooter like Bryn, it's a good sign if he's hitting these early buckets.

---

Clippers 8, Spurs 6 (8:06 remaining): DeMar DeRozan is being deAggressor tonight, taking 5 of the Spurs' first 8 shots. No other Spur has made a field goal, as the Spurs start 3-8 from the field.

The threes are falling early for the Clippers, as the Silver and Black focus their defensive efforts on Kawhi Leonard and leaving L.A.'s deep shooters more open.

DeRozan's contributing to those defensive efforts, and his steal on a wild pass from Clippers' forward Paul George leads to a transition bucket:

PRE-GAME:

Still four games under .500 after winning back-to-back home games for the first time in a month, the Spurs face tough odds of closing the gap during their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

The start of the extended trip, alone, couldn't be tougher. The Silver and Black play their first of eight straight road games Monday against former Spur Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, who are second in the Western Conference standings, on the first night of a back-to-back.

The game is a homecoming for Compton native DeMar DeRozan, and his first trip back to L.A. since the death of Kobe Bryant. DeRozan said he learned "everything I've learned basketball-wise from Kobe" in the wake of Bryant's passing, and he paid tribute to the Laker legend on his way into the Staples Center Monday evening.

