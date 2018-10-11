First quarter

In a battle of southern Texas teams, it's Houston that has jumped out to a 21-20 lead after the Spurs led 12-5 less than five minutes into the game. LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan lead San Antonio with four points each.

The San Antonio Spurs (6-4) are set to take on the Houston Rockets (4-6) in their first game since Wednesday, a matchup they dropped in Miami.

In his game preview, David Flores wrote about how the Spurs want to move past a tough two losses. Meanwhile, reigning NBA MVP James Harden and the Rockets haven't jumped out to the start they hoped for, with just four wins in their first 10 games.

Follow our live blog here, where we'll provide updates following each quarter.

