SAN ANTONIO — Final: Grizzlies 104, Spurs 103

Memphis's Gasol made both shots from the charity stripe in the final seconds to win it

In a game that remained close from wire-to-wire, it was the visiting Memphis Grizzlies who emerged with a victory against the hometown Spurs Thanksgiving Eve, winning 104 to 103.

San Antonio drops under .500 to 8-9 on the season before embarking on a four-game road trip with the loss. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, maintained momentum with their fifth straight victory.

Third Quarter: Grizzlies 81, Spurs 77

Tonight's game remains a close one as DeRozan racks up the points

The Grizzlies have shot 50 percent from the field compared to 41 percent for the Spurs, but San Antonio has garnered a 20-10 advantage in points from the charity stripe through three quarters.

Second Quarter: Grizzlies 61, Spurs 59

Grizzlies win second period of tight affair.

LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Patty Mills all reached double-figure in scoring in the first half, which was won by the Grizzlies.

Spurs have been playing pretty solid after that slow start. Griz have been consistent. DeRozan doing his thing, but I think Gay needs to get more involved offensively. Also LMA please stop missing layups 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/K8XHygOGOi — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) November 22, 2018

Memphis outscored San Antonio 31-27 in the first half, but the Spurs' DeMar DeRozan leads all players on the court with his 15 points.

First Quarter: Grizzlies 30, Spurs 32

Spurs grab 32-30 lead after first 12 minutes

After being down 22-15 at one point, San Antonio rallied to a first-quarter lead, buoyed by eight points from DeMar DeRozan.

Welcome back Davis Bertans! — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) November 22, 2018

Davis Bertans already had a strong first quarter back from injury, chipping in six points of his own.

Pregame

The San Antonio Spurs are just 8-8 in 2018, but they've been able to maintain a home advantage, sporting a 6-2 record at the AT&T Center entering Wednesday's game.

For the Thanksgiving Eve matchup, the Spurs hope to ride that homecourt advantage as the 11-5 Memphis Grizzlies come to town. It's the Silver and Black's last home game before a four-game road trip.

The big question heading into Wednesday's game, set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.: Which Spurs team will show up? The team that beat the defending champion Warriors on Sunday, or the unit that allowed 140 points to a Pelicans squad on Monday?

Follow along here for ongoing analysis, reactions and updates through tonight's game.

