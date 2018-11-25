SAN ANTONIO — First Quarter: Spurs 36, Bucks 34

San Antonio shakes off rough start for first quarter lead.

The Bucks came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, beginning Saturday evening's game on an 11-2 run. That lead eventually blossomed to a 26-11 advantage for the Bucks about seven minutes into the game, as they utilized hot hands across their starting lineup to the tune of a shooting percentage in the 90s for much of the period.

Spurs playing sloppy against a stellar team. Turnovers for touchdowns all night for the Bucks. Also, San Antonio has *zero* answer on defense because Milwaukee is playing iso ball into easy scores. — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) November 25, 2018

But in the final minutes of the quarter, the Spurs bench helped close the gap as San Antonio ended the first frame on a 25-8 run. A big reason: Davis Bertans, who went 4-4 in the first quarter for 11 points.

San Antonio once trailed by 15 points...the team erases the deficit in roughly 5 minutes. Spurs were going to head into break with a 2-point lead, but a terrible Derrick White foul makes it 37-36 Bucks after the 1st. https://t.co/v0Nnw6RKFn — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) November 25, 2018

Pregame

San Antonio continues its four-game road trip with a bout against the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) Saturday night, hoping to build on a dominant win in Indiana the night before.

LaMarcus Aldridge dumped 33 points on the Pacers, his most since scoring 37 in Los Angeles on Oct. 22. In 2018, the Spurs (9-9) remain undefeated when Aldridge scores 20 points or more.

The Bucks, meanwhile, are coming off a 116-114 loss to the lowly Suns on Friday night, a defeat they'll be trying their best to forget as they hold onto the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Follow along here for live analysis of the game, beginning at 7:30 Central Time.

