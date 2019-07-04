Fourth Quarter: Spurs 84, Cavaliers 63

Mills kept the momentum going at the start of the fourth quarter with another three point jumper off the assist from DeMar DeRozan - his seventh of the game. DeRozan then followed that up with a mid-range jumper to put the Spurs up 21. The Cavaliers take the quick timeout with just over a minute passed in the last frame, and that could be all she wrote on this one.

Credit the Spurs defense for showing up on a day when the shooting just couldn't get going. The Silver & Black have held Cleveland to just 63 points on 35% shooting and 28% from the three-point line. We've seen it time and again this season: when this Spurs team's at its best, it's because the defense is firing on all cylinders.

Third Quarter: Spurs 79, Cavaliers 63

It's been a relatively quiet night for the Spurs shooters, but that hasn't stopped them from building a 16-point lead over the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Spurs were at risk of letting the Cavs slowly creep back into the game before Derrick White took over. White took a page out of DeMar DeRozan's playbook, knocking in three midrange shots to stymie a potential Cavs run.

Cedi Osman and Colin Sexton have led the third quarter scoring effort for Cleveland, but Ante Zizic has proven the hardest Cavs player to stop thus far into the game. He has 14 points off the bench and knocked in two free throws to cut the lead to double digits with five minutes left in the third frame.

Patty Mills helped the Spurs regain the big lead at the end of the quarter with a lob to Bertans for an alley-oop for a big dunk and then followed that up with a 26-foot three point jumper for the last basket of the 3rd quarter.

Halftime: Spurs 62, Cavaliers 46

The Spurs have a double-digit lead, and DeMar DeRozan didn't score his first points until 20 minutes into the game - that's rare for the team! That basket seemingly woke him up, though, as DeRozan quickly dropped 8 points to end the half for the Spurs, who scored 38 during an explosive second quarter.

While his shot wasn't falling, DeRozan made a difference in the first half with his passing; he's contributed six assists so far. Leading the way in scoring for the Silver and Black is LaMarcus Aldridge, who tallied 16 points in the first half; he and Bryn Forbes are the only Spurs in double-digits. Aldridge also pulled in 11 rebounds, and Davis Bertans added 7 points from the bench.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were able to ride the energy a returning Kevin Love brought to the court before the Spurs could pull away. He dropped 5 points and 4 rebounds in the first quarter but couldn't find the bottom of the basket in the second.

With a driving layup early in the second quarter, Patty Mills became the second player in Spurs history with 4,000 points off the bench, along with Manu Ginobili:

First Quarter: Spurs 24, Cavaliers 24

It was an earlier tip-off, and neither team seems to be awake just yet.

While the Spurs started cold - shooting 43.5% from the field and 25% from the 3, LaMarcus Aldridge and Bryn Forbes provided the much-needed lift to propel the team to an early lead.

Cleveland's bench unit, however, outperformed the Spurs' throughout the first quarter thanks in part to Kevin Love's return after a four-game absence. Love dropped 5 points and 4 rebounds in four minutes of action to even the score at the first break.

Pregame

The end of their regular season only days away, the Spurs are focused on finishing the grind with a strong kick that will give them a boost heading into the playoffs.

The Silver and Black, who end their final road trip of the season Sunday in Cleveland, are coming off a resounding 129-112 victory over the Wizards on Friday night in Washington, D.C. A win over Cleveland would give San Antonio back-to-back victories for only the second time this season.

Currently No. 8 in the Western Conference playoff seedings, the Spurs (46-34) could wind up with the No. 6 seed on tiebreakers if they finish in a three-way deadlock with the Los Angeles Clippers (47-33) and Oklahoma City (46-33). San Antonio trails the Clippers by one game and OKC by a half-game.

The Spurs would play No. 1 seed Golden State in the first round of the playoffs if the postseason started Sunday. The Warriors eliminated the Silver and Black in last year’s opening round, taking the series 4-1.