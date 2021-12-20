'I just want to learn' | G League's Ignite's MarJon Beauchamp likes the San Antonio Spurs

Could this young forward make an impact with the Spurs?

SAN ANTONIO — The G League is out in Las Vegas for the 2021 Winter Showcase as the players look to impress NBA scouts to realize their hoop dreams.

And the Ignite's MarJon Beauchamp is making the most of his time.

Against the Gold recently, the forward scored 21 points off 10/14 shooting as the ignite picked up the 123-106 win.

After the game, he spoke about his NBA dream and mentioned the Spurs as a team he is interested in.

"I like San Antonio," Beauchamp said. "How their system is and I just want to learn from some vets."

Beauchamp may not learn from long-time NBA vets with the Spurs in a youth movement but the team does have young vets he could learn from.

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White are now in their fifth season. Lonnie Walker IV is in his fourth season and Jakob Poeltl is in his sixth season.

As mentioned, with the team in a youth movement, Beauchamp would figure into these plans.

In addition, with the Spurs firmly believing in the G League process and Beauchamp could see himself making it onto the Austin Spurs or a camp invite down the line.

"I don't care if I don't play. I just want to learn. I'm trying to be in the league a long time," he said about the Spurs.

Monster game for MarJon Beauchamp in front of a packed house of NBA decision makers at the G League Winter Showcase with 21 points (10/14 FG), 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and the W. Did a little bit of everything on both ends. I spoke with him after. pic.twitter.com/Bq7FTkgEKv — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 20, 2021

Beauchamp is listed at 6-6, 199 pounds and is averaging 15.1 points per game and 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Ignite this season.

What say you Spurs fans? Would you like to see Beauchamp get a shot with the Spurs?