Frost extends ties with Spurs; becomes new naming rights partner at 'The Rock'

SAN ANTONIO — Today, the Spurs announced that Frost has agreed to a multi-year naming rights deal for the new event plaza the team is building at The Rock at La Cantera.

"The plaza will create a vibrant outdoor space for the community to gather throughout the year that is inviting, family friendly, flexible and sustainability conscious," Spurs Sports & Entertainment said in a press release. "It is scheduled to open alongside the state-of-the-art Spurs performance center in the summer of 2023. Texas-based Hospitality Alliance, the acclaimed hospitality development and management firm, is developing year-round programming for the plaza that will include concerts, fitness classes, community events, watch parties and more."

The Spurs say the 45-acre campus will feature a human performance research center, a 22-acre park, a Spurs performance center and space for medical, hospitality and office use, in addition to the public event plaza.

Frost is the first partner on the $500 million legacy campus, but the team and the bank have been working together since the Spurs moved to the Alamo City.

"The two organizations first joined forces in 1973 when Tom C. Frost provided the financing necessary to move the franchise to San Antonio," the Spurs said. "In 2018, Frost marked another milestone when it became the first-ever jersey sponsor of the Silver and Black. Throughout the 50-year relationship, SS&E has counted on Frost as its longest-tenured partner and bank."

“Frost is thrilled to continue working alongside the Spurs to strengthen and grow our community, especially as the Spurs head into their 50th anniversary season and we celebrate the role Frost played in pivotal moments in the team’s history,” said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. “In addition to the plaza sponsorship, we’re excited to bring new experiences to life with our sponsorship of the Charter Level at the AT&T Center.”

“We are honored to name Frost as our inaugural partner for The Rock at La Cantera,” said RC Buford, Chief Executive Officer for SS&E. “Frost has been with us since day one and they unequivocally reflect our values of caring for the community, building championship teams and helping our great city of San Antonio to grow and prosper. We’re excited that we can continue to move forward together through innovative new partnerships as we embark on the next 50 years of the Spurs legacy.”

The move reinforces the fact the team is dedicated to the San Antonio community, and its businesses as the franchise will celebrate its 50th year in the Alamo City next season.

SS&E x Frost Partnership Details