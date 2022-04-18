Fox Sports' Sharpe, Bayless put Spurs' Popovich on blast

The "Undisputed" hosts take issue with Popovich's interactions with the media and more.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich's coaching future will be a hot topic this offseason.

Will he return for his 27th coaching season? Will his age (73) be a factor in why he will retire?

Of course, he will ultimately make the decision on what is best for him, and when asked about his future following the Spurs' Play-In loss to the Pelicans, he stated it was "inappropriate" to ask.

And this did not sit well with Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless.

During their show, "Undisputed," they put Popovich front and center about how he handled that question.

"He could have handled it a lot better than he did, Skip," Sharpe said. He could've said, 'There will be a right time and place to address my future. Right now I just want to talk about the game we just played."

Sharpe went on to point the finger at Popovich on how he deals with the media as "curt," "dismissive," and "snotty" and ultimately saying there was nothing inappropriate about the question of his future.

And if that was not enough, Sharpe pointed out how the Spurs do not attract big-name free agents (outside of LaMarcus Aldridge) and how the only thing that can save the franchise is to draft well because it will be tough for the franchise to duplicate their dynasty era.

Bayless, who is a self-proclaimed big Spurs fan," called Popovich's dealing with the media as "abusive" and said he is where he is at now because of star Tim Duncan.

"I believe Tim Duncan alone, made Gregg Popovich," Bayless said.

He went on to opine that Popovich gets "insurance" by being friendly with opposing teams and how much he does not like that behavior.

"Is your priority winning basketball games or gaining popularity among everybody in the league because you want to be seen as 'loveable Pop," Bayless said.

There is much to unpack but the pair is wrong about his dealing with opposing teams.

He preaches win and lose with class ever since he became the Spurs head coach. Good sportsmanship is also a staple with Popovich.

And with many former players and coaches who have gone through his system or were on his Team USA roster, what is wrong with just catching up postgame?

As far as Duncan, he will be the first to tell you the same thing: No Duncan. No titles.

Perhaps Sharpe and Bayless should take the time to get to know Popovich better.

What do you say, Spurs fans, about Popovich's coaching future? Do you agree with what Sharpe and Bayless had to say about the Spurs' long-time coach?