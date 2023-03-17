Fox Sports' Sharpe makes it clear: Tim Duncan is the greatest

The former NFL player gives praise to the "Big Fundamental."

SAN ANTONIO — Ask anyone who they think is the greatest power forward in NBA history and the most likely name you will hear is San Antonio Spurs great, Tim Duncan.

The perennial All-Star and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Duncan, would etch his name among the greatest during his playing career with the Spurs.

He earned All-NBA First Team honors ten times in his career, won five NBA titles and ultimately was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

This is likely why Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe is completely on board with calling Duncan the G.O.A.T power forward the NBA has ever seen.

In a now-deleted tweet, someone must have triggered Sharpe for him to send out a tweet proclaiming Duncan as the greatest.

Duncan the gr8est PF to play the gm. You sound DUMB https://t.co/QYnJvlwcIh — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 14, 2023

He doubled down on his proclamation by tweeting 'absolutely' Duncan is greater than a pair of other NBA greats - Karl Malone and Kevin Garnett.

There is little doubt Duncan is the best ever at the position and a large reason there are five title banners hanging in the AT&T Center.

"No Duncan, no championships," Gregg Popovich said when Duncan was enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Duncan continues to make his mark on the team post-retirement.

He, along with Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, stops by the team's practice facility to help the young players in their NBA development.

"Manu is basically around us every day. We get to see Tim a lot. Tony comes in and out," Keldon Johnson said.

As for Sharpe and his praise for "The Big Fundamental," he surely picked up a few Spurs fans who agree with him.