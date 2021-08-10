Forward Josh Nzeakor joins Austin Spurs

Austin gets a new player for the 2021-22 season.

SAN ANTONIO — Forward Josh Nzeakor will be joining the San Antonio Spurs G League affiliate Austin Spurs for the 2021-22 season, he announced.

The Texas native attended Lamar and averaged 15 points per game, 61-percent shooting, and 7.8 rebounds in his final season with the Cardinals in 2018-19.

The 24-year old is listed at 6'8", and 225 pounds. He went undrafted in 2019. He played internationally with Germany and Argentina before landing in Austin.