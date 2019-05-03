SAN ANTONIO — Former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin expressed admiration for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's commitment to fundamental basketball during halftime of the Spurs-Denver Nuggets on Monday night at the AT&T Center.

Palin was asked if she would talk to Popovich, who has been an outspoken critic of president Donald Trump and his administration.

"You know what? Hopefully we would avoid politics and talk basketball," Palin said. "I I love watching him. He's there yelling at his guys to block out (for rebounds). He's still talking fundamentals.

"I'm like, it's amazing that it's the same thing our coaches taught us in the sixth-grade basketball. Coach Pop, he's still concerned about the foundation of the game. I love it."

Palin played high school basketball in her native Alaska.She sat two rows behind the Spurs' bench with her 10-year-old grandson Tripp, who lives in Austin and is a fan of the Silver and Black. Palin said it was the first time she's watched a Spurs game at the AT&T Center.

"I love this arena," Palin said. "It's not overwhelming. "It's kind of intimate and really nice people."

Palin quickly returned to talking basketball.

"The only thing I was puzzled on was we don't even look for offensive rebounds, I guess," she said. "But this season's fun to watch you guys because it's kind of like regrouping, right? A whole new ballgame.

"Coach Pop is so good knowing that the Spurs can peak at the right time and they can make it to the playoffs. They better."

Palin praised veteran Spurs forward Rudy Gay, who started for most of the season before coming off the bench the last three games.

"Rudy Gay is the best sixth man in the NBA, I think," she said. "I'm surprised that Rudy doesn't start. Coming off the bench, though, so strong."

Asked if she thinks she'll return to San Antonio to watch another Spurs game, Palin said, "Oh, yeah, absolutely."









Her grandson said that Gay is his favorite Spur.