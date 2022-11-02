'Love you SA' | Former Spurs send heartfelt message to San Antonio, fans following trades

Eubanks poured his emotions out thanking the Spurs for what they did for him.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs made a flurry of moves ahead of the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline as the team traded Drew Eubanks, Thaddeus Young, and Derrick White.

For them it is a new chapter in their pro-careers as White now will be playing for Boston, Young will be in Toronto and Eubanks will be looking for a new club after being waived by the Raptors.

However, the trio of former Spurs did not forget the time spent in San Antonio as they all shared touching messages to the franchise, the young players in San Antonio, and their deepest appreciation.

Here is what Young and White had to say:

Perhaps the most touching came from Eubanks who poured his emotions out about the opportunity he received with the Spurs.

"Ups and downs are a part of life. The goal for me has always been to take the peaks and valleys for what they are, and stay as even-keeled as I possibly can. Basketball is a lot like life. You’re gonna make or miss shots. You’re gonna make a great play or turn the ball over," Eubanks posted.

"Really your whole life can be determined by how you respond to success or failure. The main thing that made yesterday so hard with all the ups and downs and ups and downs that I experienced, were saying goodbye to the people that I grew up with over the past 4 years," he said. "The relationships that were built with everyone in the organization. My teammates, coaches, training staff, front office people. I spent more time with all these people than I did with my own family. And it’s these relationships that I made with these people that I’m gonna cherish for the rest of my life."

"All I wanted as 21 year old out of college was a chance to prove myself. The San Antonio Spurs gave me that chance and then some. Thank you to the organization, the city, and the people who’s lives I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of," Eubanks said. "No matter what challenge or successes tomorrow has in store, I’m always going to bring the same intensity that you guys loved. Love you SA."

The Spurs also took time to thank the three players for their hard play with the team.

Best of luck in your next chapter, @DrewEubanks12 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/SEHxBE0gYd — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 11, 2022