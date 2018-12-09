Former Spurs assistant coach Don Newman lost his battle with cancer Wednesday. He was 60 years old.

The NBA community shared their condolences to his family on Twitter.

Saddened to hear that former @NBA Bucks,Spurs,Wizards coach Don Newman has gone to be with the Lord.🙏🏾”Coach New” always had a funny story for me on the court before games. Going to miss him. R.I.P🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/lTWiQeW7Dt — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) September 12, 2018

RIP Don Newman, my coach as a rookie! Great man and father!!! — Jason Hart (@JHart_1825) September 12, 2018

RIP Don Newman. Always greeted me with a joke and a smile. Much love to his family! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 12, 2018

Coaches equip people to be in touch with their best selves. Thank you Coach Don Newman for being one of those that embraced this side of coaching and the example you were as a man, a husband and a father to so many. — Brent Barry (@Barryathree) September 12, 2018

Newman was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame at the University of Idaho, where he starred in basketball and baseball. Newman went on to play both professional football and basketball, despite not playing football in college.

Newman was on Coach Pop’s staff for 8 years, from 2004 to 2012, and shared in 2 championships. He always greeted you with a smile and treated everyone with respect, said KENS 5 Sports Director Joe Reinagel.

