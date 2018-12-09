Former Spurs assistant coach Don Newman lost his battle with cancer Wednesday. He was 60 years old.
The NBA community shared their condolences to his family on Twitter.
Newman was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame at the University of Idaho, where he starred in basketball and baseball. Newman went on to play both professional football and basketball, despite not playing football in college.
Newman was on Coach Pop’s staff for 8 years, from 2004 to 2012, and shared in 2 championships. He always greeted you with a smile and treated everyone with respect, said KENS 5 Sports Director Joe Reinagel.
© 2018 KENS