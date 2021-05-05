'Dream was amazing' | Former Spur Robert Horry still believes Hakeem Olajuwon was a better player than Spurs great Tim Duncan

Shots fired! Horry explains himself, San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Let’s make this clear from the start -- former Spurs forward Robert Horry says Tim Duncan was a phenomenal player.

But when it comes to comparing Duncan to another former teammate - Houston great Hakeem Olajuwon - Horry gives the nod to the “Dream.”

During an interview with “Road Trippin’” with Channing Frye and ex-Spur Richard Jefferson, Horry was asked about why he thinks Olajuwon is better than the Spurs legend.

Immediately, Horry makes it clear it is his personal opinion and says because of his belief he is public enemy No. 1 in San Antonio.

“First of all, it’s just my opinion and I thought at the time that Dream [Olajuwon] was better than Tim and people get mad at me for saying that,” Horry said.

“You got to understand I grew up an Olajuwon fan. I watched him. I played with him. I played with Tim. Tim was a hell of a player,” Horry said.

He went on to describe how much Spurs fans took exception to his opinion. According to him, he received death threats.

“I played with both of these guys. I understand their work ethic each guy had to go through to get to where they are,” said Horry. “For me, watching these guys, Dream was amazing.”

Both players were incredible during their playing days.

However, just basing the comparison on NBA titles and other accolades, Duncan has five titles to Olajuwon's two. Duncan has two NBA MVP awards to Olajuwon's one. Duncan has 15 NBA All-Star selections to Olajuwon's 12.

One can only imagine what it would have been like to see the pair clash during their prime years on the NBA stage.

Looks like Robert Horry is at it again #Spurs fans as he is talking about comparing Hakeem Olajuwon & Tim Duncan. Horry explains why he believes that Hakeem was 10x better than Tim Duncan on the Big Shot Bob podcast via Youtube. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/KObQnolYbR — Joe Garcia (@twoshotspodcast) August 27, 2021

What do you have to say Spurs fans in this debate: Duncan versus Olajuwon? Who wins and how?