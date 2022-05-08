Former Spur Lonnie Walker IV continues to give back to San Antonio

The former Spur is providing much-needed back-to-school supplies and free haircuts for San Antonio kids.

SAN ANTONIO — He may have traded in his Spurs jersey for the purple and gold Lakers colors but that does not mean he's forgotten the city that got him his start in the NBA.

Former San Antonio Spurs swingman, Lonnie Walker IV, his foundation, and San Antonio's Fantastic Sams have teamed up to help provide area kids with back-to-school supplies.

They all put their efforts together early this year to fundraise and donate back to our local communities with over 150 backpacks and free haircuts.

This effort will impact the students in San Antonio and in surrounding communities such as Schertz, Boerne, Castroville, Lytle, Pleasanton, Floresville, and LaVernia, Texas.

Before leaving the Spurs in free agency, Walker did so much for San Antonio and the surrounding community.

He participated in an education rally at LaVernia High School, took part in free haircuts for families with Fantastic Sams, took part in a golf tournament, and remains an investor with San Antonio-based company, MACH1.

It is safe to say that Lonnie did so much for San Antonio and continues to do so even though he will be part of the visiting team next season.

The Lonnie Walker IV Foundation, Lonnie, and Fantastic Sams San Antonio (along with the artists) wish all the children and young adults a fantastic year and want all to know they put local communities first.