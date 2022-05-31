Former Spur Horry says he would start a team with Shaquille O'Neal over Tim Duncan

Despite not picking Duncan, Horry did say he was a great player.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA was graced with three of the most dominant big men to ever lace up sneakers: Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal, and San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan.

The trio dominated the NBA court and former Spur, Robert Horry, had the honor of playing with all three during their prime years.

But which Hall of Fame big man would Horry pick if he had to start a team?

He was asked that question during an interview on "The Dan Patrick Show" and said he would pick Shaq over Duncan and Olajuwon.

"If I'm going to start a team I got to go with Shaq because Shaq was so freaking dominant," Horry said. "You look at the year he won MVP, I don't think there was a person in the world that could guard him."

After giving his reason for picking Shaq, Horry said he would also pick Olajuwon due to his longevity and for mentoring him when he was younger.

Horry did say he knows Spurs fans think he is a Duncan hater for never picking him but did say that the Spurs legend was a great player but will not pick him because Duncan is younger than him.

"I know everybody in San Antonio thinks I am a San Antonio hater because I don't pick Tim but Tim was a hell of a player," Horry said. "I'm not going to take Tim Duncan because he's younger than me. I ain't going with anyone younger than me."

Horry did compliment Duncan's dry send of humor saying how all you have to do with him is talk cars, play video games and play poker. Otherwise, you are out of Duncan's circle.

This is not the first time the former Spur chooses another player over Duncan.

During a chat with another former Spur, Richard Jefferson, he explained why Olajuwon is 10-times better than Duncan.

“First of all, it’s just my opinion and I thought at the time that Dream [Olajuwon] was better than Tim and people get mad at me for saying that,” Horry said. "You got to understand I grew up an Olajuwon fan. I watched him. I played with him. I played with Tim. Tim was a hell of a player."

“I played with both of these guys. I understand their work ethic each guy had to go through to get to where they are,” said Horry. “For me, watching these guys, Dream was amazing.”

If you just go with NBA titles, then Duncan wins with five over Olajuwon's two and O'Neal with four. Shouldn't that be the ultimate bar as to who is the better player to start a team with if one is looking to win championships?

As far as longevity, Duncan played 19 seasons with Olajuwon lasting 18 seasons.

And Duncan's 2002 and 2003 NBA MVP runs also showed how much he was an unstoppable force.

Horry played with Duncan from 2003-08. He'd help the Spurs win the 2005 and 2007 NBA titles.