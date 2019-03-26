Former San Antonio Spurs center Fabricio Oberto has been elected to the 2019 class of the FIBA Hall of Fame.

Oberto donned the Silver & Black for four seasons and was a member of the 2007 NBA championship team; but he also excelled in the international basketball arena playing for his home country, Argentina.

Notably, Oberto was the starting center for the 2004 Olympic gold medal Argentinian squad alongside fellow Spur Manu Ginobili. Overall, Oberto was a member of 11 Argentine national teams.

Oberto began his professional career in 1993 in Argentina. He also played for teams in Spain and Greece before jumping to the NBA in 2005.

Oberto will be inducted with the rest of the 2019 class at a ceremony in Beijing, China on August 30, ahead of the start of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup the next day. The inductees will also be recognized during halftime of the opening game.

View the full list of 2019 FIBA Hall of Fame inductees below:

Players

Janeth Arcain (Brazil)

Margo Dydek (Poland - posthumously)

Atanas Golomeev (Bulgaria)

Alonzo Mourning (USA)

Fabricio Oberto (Argentina)

Jose "Piculin" Ortiz (Puerto Rico)

Mohsen Medhat Warda (Egypt)

Jiri Zidek (Czech Republic

Coaches