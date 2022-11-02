WATCH: Former Spur Derrick White says he was 'shocked' finding out he was traded to Boston

"I didn't see it coming," Derrick White.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs made a flurry of moves ahead of the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline but one was very surprising.

With their final trade, the team sent fan-favorite, guard Derrick White, to Boston in exchange for guards Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford, a protected 2022 first-round pick and the rights to swap 2028 first-round draft picks with Boston.

The move was stunning and White admits he did not see it coming.

Speaking with Boston media following his Celtics debut, White spoke out about the trade saying he was shocked as well as saying he'll never forget his Spurs teammates and more.

"Pop came to my room, we were in Atlanta, and he told me that they traded me to Boston. I was pretty shocked. I didn't see it coming," White said. "I have a lot of love for everybody, all my [Spurs] teammates. It was hard for me."

"Pop came to my room, we were in Atlanta, and he told me that they traded me to Boston. I was pretty shocked. I didn't see it coming." - former Spur D. White on getting traded #porvida #BleedGreen #nba75 pic.twitter.com/PeGvvjHRmP — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 12, 2022

White's former teammate, Dejounte Murray, was also shocked by the move but thanked White for what he did in San Antonio.

White was drafted by the Spurs with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He finished his time in San Antonio with averages 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 25.7 minutes.

White is one of four players in franchise history with at least 2,000 points, 500 assists, 150 steals and 150 blocks in their first 250 career games, along with David Robinson, Willie Anderson and Tim Duncan.

White's Boston debut was spectacular. He finished with 15 points and six rebounds off the bench and was met with Celtics fans cheering him on.