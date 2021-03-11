Former NBA player says Spurs' Murray deserves more attention for his play this season

To say Dejounte Murray is having a good season would be an understatement.

SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray is lighting up the court this season and one former NBA player is shouting out loud that the Spurs guard deserves more attention for his spectacular play.

"Dejounte Murray needs more attention! That dude is BALLIN this year," tweeted ex-NBA player Channing Frye.

Dejounte Murray needs more attention! That dude is BALLIN this year. — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) November 6, 2021

Frye certainly is right and Murray's numbers prove it.

He's currently averaging career-highs with 17.6 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game, and in assists at 8.3 per game through 10 games played.

A deeper dive shows the Spurs are 3-1 when he records three-plus steals, tops at his position in the NBA in defensive rebounding (7.5 per game), and fourth among NBA point guards in steals (2.2 per game).

And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

According to 3 Steps Basket, Murray is diversifying his shot selection and making them this season.

This is also interesting about Murray.

Chris Paul kind of shooting habits.

Pulls the mid-rangers (that are out of fashion) but with perfect efficiency. pic.twitter.com/MujYzvDdHS — 3StepsBasket (@3StepsBasket) November 3, 2021

3 Steps Basket also shows Murray's overall impact on the team and it is incredible.

This season Murray is awesome, he assists almost one fourth of his teammates baskets 📈

Great floor chief. pic.twitter.com/G9RmF99737 — 3StepsBasket (@3StepsBasket) November 3, 2021

Murray shows no signs of slowing down.

He's scored in double-figure in each game this season and recorded a triple-double versus the Lakers on Oct. 26 with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists.

Hard to disagree with Frye here.