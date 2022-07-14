Former Heat Chris Bosh's emoji-filled tweet opens old wounds for Spurs fans

Spurs fans didn't appreciate the former Miami center's tweet.

SAN ANTONIO — There are certain San Antonio Spurs moments that you should tread lightly when talking with Silver and Black fans.

Whether it is Derek Fisher's 2004 miracle playoff shot known as ".4" or Manu Ginobili's foul on Dirk Nowitzki in the 2006 playoffs against Dallas, Spurs fans will express pain when recalling those moments.

But no other moment in Spurs' history hurts fans more than former Heat guard Ray Allen's three-point shot in the 2013 NBA Finals.

That shot completed the Miami comeback in game six and turned the tide in the series. Not only did it prevent the Spurs from winning the title, but it also remains the one play that makes fans wince whenever it is mentioned.

But one member of that Miami team is letting the world know he still remembers that play.

Ex-Heat center Chris Bosh recently tweeted a message full of emojis. At first, you might not understand what he is tweeting but he does provide its meaning.

Much to the dismay of Spurs fans.

If I text you “👐🏿🏀👨🏿‍🦱➡️👨🏿‍🦲3️⃣🏀💥” it means rebound Bosh, back out to Allen, his three-pointer BANG! — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) July 13, 2022

Spurs fans did not appreciate the tweet and gave Bosh a piece of their collective mind.

If I text you "2⃣➡️2⃣0⃣... 🏀 🗑️ ...🏔️❄️" it means, "Leonard to Ginobili....puts it in! What an avalanche from San Antonio." — Steven Polanco (@sjp2010) July 13, 2022

Then the Spurs came back the next season and beat you guys by the largest margin of victory in NBA Finals HISTORY, which included one of the greatest posters in NBA history. Good times! #Memories #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/MK0vt26voC — Jeremy Sochan | Malaki Branham | Blake Wesley Szn. (@NicholasFlo123) July 14, 2022

Spurs fans will talk about that play. Many ask why Tim Duncan was not on the court for a chance to grab a rebound before the play or point to the fact Kawhi Leonard missed key free throws before the Allen basket.