Former Heat Chris Bosh's emoji-filled tweet opens old wounds for Spurs fans

SAN ANTONIO — There are certain San Antonio Spurs moments that you should tread lightly when talking with Silver and Black fans.
Whether it is Derek Fisher's 2004 miracle playoff shot known as ".4" or Manu Ginobili's foul on Dirk Nowitzki in the 2006 playoffs against Dallas, Spurs fans will express pain when recalling those moments.
But no other moment in Spurs' history hurts fans more than former Heat guard Ray Allen's three-point shot in the 2013 NBA Finals.
That shot completed the Miami comeback in game six and turned the tide in the series. Not only did it prevent the Spurs from winning the title, but it also remains the one play that makes fans wince whenever it is mentioned.
But one member of that Miami team is letting the world know he still remembers that play.
Ex-Heat center Chris Bosh recently tweeted a message full of emojis. At first, you might not understand what he is tweeting but he does provide its meaning.
Much to the dismay of Spurs fans.
Spurs fans did not appreciate the tweet and gave Bosh a piece of their collective mind.
Spurs fans will talk about that play. Many ask why Tim Duncan was not on the court for a chance to grab a rebound before the play or point to the fact Kawhi Leonard missed key free throws before the Allen basket.
Although the Allen shot was painful to watch for Spurs fans, the 2013 Finals series loss pushed San Antonio to erase that bad taste in their mouth the following season. The team steamrolled the Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals with the "Beautiful Game" in five games to capture title number five.
