Former Cowboys WR Bryant rocks a Spurs jersey and fans are loving it

SAN ANTONIO — There's no doubt the city of San Antonio is Dallas Cowboys country just as much as it is about all things Spurs.

So when former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant shared a video of himself in a Silver and Black jersey, it was a vision come true for most San Antonio Spurs fans.

Bryant took to X (formerly Twitter) to show off his Spurs jersey complete with a black cowboy hat, white and black sneakers, and sunglasses.

🌹 💎 pic.twitter.com/n7ItjmYCPX — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 14, 2023

Needless to say, this went over very well with Spurs fans who let him know they appreciate him showing off the Spurs colors.

Here's how Spurs fans reacted:

Protect this man at all costs #porvida — Angel | porvida.eth (@AngelGutie3) September 14, 2023

This is why you’re the greatest wr of all time — Spurs 2024 champs (@210RaisedMe) September 15, 2023

Spurs fans did wonder if Bryant is wearing a Kawhi Leonard jersey and it seems like might be.

However, this didn't bother fans as they were just thrilled a Cowboys legend was showing off his Spurs jersey.

