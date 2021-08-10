'I'll go out to play with them any day' | Forbes sees tremendous upside with young Spurs team

Now the veteran, Forbes sees the hunger in the young players' eyes.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Bryn Forbes has seen the ups and downs of an NBA season.

Last season he experienced the ultimate high winning the NBA title with the Bucks and the low, going undrafted in 2016.

He knows what it takes to claw to the top and putting in work to succeed.

And being with this young Spurs squad, he understands it'll take time before the team is rounding into form.

Following the Spurs' 115-105 preseason loss to the Pistons, Forbes keeps things in perspective about a team looking to get that all-important chemistry going in the right direction.

"We want to be perfect every game but I think that will click over time,” said Forbes.

The Spurs will face Houston in game five of their preseason slate. It'll be another game for the team to get rotations in order, rookies to get some NBA experience before they might make Austin their home with the G League, and for the core players to get acclimated to one another and shake off the rust before the 2020-21 regular-season starts.

"I think once we get to mesh a little bit more and play together a little bit more together, that'll come naturally," Forbes said.

For Forbes and a few others, meshing won't be too much of an issue.

He's played with several of his teammates before his one year with Milwaukee. He's familiar with Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV, Jakob Poeltl, and Dejounte Murray.

That'll come in handy and fast-track chemistry as the team becomes more familiar with one another.

"I've played with a lot of these guys for two, three years," he said. "I don't think we've lost anything from before."

Said Forbes: "It's a new team, obviously. It's a new look. We do things differently than the way we did it the last time I was here."

Forbes has not lost a beat since returning to San Antonio.

His three-point shooting was on display in the loss to the Pistons going 6-of-8 from the three-point line and finishing with 20 points to pace the team.

His ability to knock down the three-point shot is a big reason he's back in the Spurs' colors and his NBA experience will go a long way as the young players get set to spread their wings this new season.

"Overall, we got some really talented guys that I've played with before," Forbes said. "I still think we got a feel for each other."

Forbes said the team is still learning and there are mistakes that need fixing.

That's expected in the new season. There will be some major learning moments ahead for several young players on the roster. The good news is that these preseason games don't count in the win and loss column. All one wants to see is them develop individually and collectively each and every game.

Patience will need to be exercised with a young team and that will not deter Forbes' belief in his teammates.

"I'll go out to play with them any day," he said. "They want to compete. We got some hungry, young guys."

