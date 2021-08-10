'I believe in us' | Forbes sees tough schedule ahead as a measuring stick for young Spurs team

Some of the NBA's elite are ahead for the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — The schedule makers were not kind to the young Spurs as they'll next face a murderers-row of the best in the league.

With the home-opener against the Magic in the books, the Spurs will face an early test in their new season beginning Friday night in Denver versus the Nuggets.

The game marks the start of a stretch of games against some of the NBA's best including matches against the defending champs Bucks, the Lakers, Mavericks, and the Pacers.

On paper, that is a tough stretch but it is welcomed by guard Bryn Forbes.

"I think it's good. I think we're just being thrown into the fire," Forbes said. "I think we'll really see what we're made of and how hungry we really are."

If the win over Orlando showed anything about this young team is they will compete and play for one another.

“When we play basketball the right way, good things can happen for us," said Derrick White following the team's win against the Magic.

The Spurs were scrapping for loose balls, playing tough defense, and showcasing their athleticism throughout the game.

The team will need to continue that approach in the next several games and proving themselves against the NBA's best will do wonders for a young team's confidence.

“We are going to try to play that way every day, all night," said Devin Vassell. "That’s what we are going to try to figure out.”

San Antonio is pegged to be one of the worst teams this season. Not many see them as a playoff team and see their inexperience as a detriment.

But picking up wins against the NBA's elite in the next few days will not only test this young team's mettle but may have naysayers thinking twice about this season's Spurs squad.

"We're young but we're also hungry," said Forbes. "I'm excited."

Said Forbes: "I believe in us. I think we'll be good this year."