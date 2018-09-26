SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans who want to go to more games and save more money can take advantage of a new ticket offering, the team announced Wednesday.

The SpurScription Game Pass includes a Standing Room Only pass for all Spurs regular season home games. It costs $44.50 per month and you must have an Android or iPhone device to use the pass within the Spurs app or online.

About 24 hours before each game, fans will receive a text allowing them to redeem a barcode for a standing-room only mobile pass. That pass works like a ticket at any AT&T Center gate.

You can purchase up to two SpurScription passes, and you would be allowed to bring different guests with you for different games. However, you can’t resell your pass for games you don’t attend and there are no refunds.

The SpurScription Game Pass guarantees access to the AT&T Center to watch the game from any general public area. If you want to upgrade to sit in a seat, that option will be available, and the cost will vary based on the game.

The team opens the regular season October 17 at 7:30 p.m., which is the first chance for fans to use the SpurScription pass.

